7 Memorable Cereal Box Prizes From The '80s

Many of us have memories of begging our parents for our favorite childhood cereal. Depending on the decade, there might have been more on the line than just a bowl of Cap'n Crunch or Fruity Pebbles. We're talking about the free prizes buried deep inside the box, just waiting to be fished out and ripped open. To the kids of the 1980s, these tiny toys and doohickeys may have seemed sweeter than the sugar-laden breakfast treats themselves.

Toys were first added to cereal boxes in the 1930s, when General Mills put trinkets like trading cards and miniature airplanes inside its breakfast boxes. The practice expanded across countless American cereal brands starting in the 1950s, but the kid-centric pop culture of the '80s was particularly suited to the concept, with the explosive popularity of children's toy lines, TV shows, and TV shows based on toy lines.

If you've forgotten about the prizes you used to covet, here are some of the most iconic cereal freebies of the decade. From figurines to bike reflectors to super-sticky octopus squishies, all of these were well worth digging around for (and risking a scolding for all the stray Froot Loops on the kitchen floor).