Forget Syrup — French Toast Is 10X Better With This Canned Pantry Staple

In the great debate of waffles versus pancakes, many forget to mention the third iconic sweet breakfast dish: French toast. Fluffy bread soaked in a creamy-sweet egg and milk bath and fried to soft, golden perfection — what more could you want? Turns out, the only thing your French toast might be missing is a canned ingredient that's probably already in your pantry.

When busting out your favorite French toast recipe, maple syrup may seem like a non-negotiable. But try swapping your syrup for sweetened condensed milk and watch your French toast transform into your new breakfast obsession. The sweetened condensed milk adds the perfect swirl of light sweetness with a creamy lusciousness that takes French toast to the next level. It's not only a suitable substitute for maple syrup but a possible case for never using syrup on French toast again.

Sweetened condensed milk is great drizzled over the finished dish as an icing-like glaze but can also be added to the milk bath mixture, too, to add a touch of flavor and caramelization once fried. And, speaking of caramel, you can boil a can of sweetened condensed milk to make a yummy caramel sauce to top French toast.