The Canned Pantry Ingredient You Should Be Spreading On Toast

When you think of breakfast staples, it can be argued that toast may be the single most versatile item on the breakfast table. No matter your tastes, a fresh piece of toast can be a blank canvas on which to spread soft butter, jam, preserves, or even make beans on toast a la Gordon Ramsay.

But toast can also be the star of the show in condensed milk toast, a tasty treat that only requires a loaf of bread and a can of condensed milk to make. While sweetened condensed milk is often used as a baking ingredient or addition to coffee, it can also transform an ordinary piece of toast into a simple, delightful comfort food treat — a treat some say is as good or better than a peanut butter and jelly sandwich. Simply pour it over a single piece of toast or sandwich it between two pieces of buttered toast — almost like a homemade toaster strudel.

In parts of Asia, including Hong Kong, condensed milk toast is a popular item in cafes. But versions of it can also be found in Serbia, Scandinavia, and the United States. In the United States, it usually consists of a piece of toast dipped in warm milk and was popular in the 19th and 20th centuries because it was easy to digest. Its blandness later inspired the character Caspar Milquetoast, a timid fellow from the comic strip "The Timid Soul," which in turn inspired the descriptor milquetoast to describe someone as bland or boring.

