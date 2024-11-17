The Canned Pantry Ingredient You Should Be Spreading On Toast
When you think of breakfast staples, it can be argued that toast may be the single most versatile item on the breakfast table. No matter your tastes, a fresh piece of toast can be a blank canvas on which to spread soft butter, jam, preserves, or even make beans on toast a la Gordon Ramsay.
But toast can also be the star of the show in condensed milk toast, a tasty treat that only requires a loaf of bread and a can of condensed milk to make. While sweetened condensed milk is often used as a baking ingredient or addition to coffee, it can also transform an ordinary piece of toast into a simple, delightful comfort food treat — a treat some say is as good or better than a peanut butter and jelly sandwich. Simply pour it over a single piece of toast or sandwich it between two pieces of buttered toast — almost like a homemade toaster strudel.
In parts of Asia, including Hong Kong, condensed milk toast is a popular item in cafes. But versions of it can also be found in Serbia, Scandinavia, and the United States. In the United States, it usually consists of a piece of toast dipped in warm milk and was popular in the 19th and 20th centuries because it was easy to digest. Its blandness later inspired the character Caspar Milquetoast, a timid fellow from the comic strip "The Timid Soul," which in turn inspired the descriptor milquetoast to describe someone as bland or boring.
Other variations of sweetened condensed milk toast
For many people of Asian descent, sweetened condensed milk toast evokes a certain nostalgia for comfort food, whether it's made at home or eaten in an Asian cafe. It can be enjoyed at any time of day, even for a snack, and is the sort of meal that anyone of any age can enjoy. It's also a meal that can be whipped up quickly. In just 10 minutes, you can have an Asian-inspired dish that may just have you leaving traditional French toast or microwave-ready French toast sticks to the side.
You can also veer off from the traditional approach and start with a couple of pieces of Texas Toast that have been layered with peanut butter. From there, dip them in eggwash and fry them in butter or oil like French toast before adding your condensed milk. You can also top the concoction with crunchy macadamia nuts.
Creamy peanut butter is often used as the filling in Hong Kong-style French peanut butter toast, but you can get creative and use crunchy peanut butter, Nutella, or other kinds of butter to enjoy different flavors and textures. You can even give the dish a PB&J upgrade with some jelly. It may just become your new favorite breakfast!