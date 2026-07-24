One Of Cheesecake Factory's Best Hidden Gems Comes From The Kids' Menu

The Cheesecake Factory is a vast playground of culinary curiosities — it added 22 new menu items in 2025 alone — so it's only fitting that one of its best-constructed but oft-ignored dishes comes from the kids' menu. That would be the Kids' Grilled Cheese Sandwich, a simple but nonetheless satisfying meal for patrons of all ages. It's just what you'd expect from this classic snack: Gooey cheese melted between slices of crisp, toasted bread. And customers can't seem to get enough.

One Reddit user called the sandwich "phenomenal," and another satisfied diner wrote on Facebook that it's their "favorite kids' menu item from any menu anywhere!" What, in particular, do people love about this sandwich? Portion size, for one thing — yet another customer called the kids' meal "substantial" in their Tripadvisor review — but its visual flair is also a big draw. When we highlighted this item in our roundup of hidden gems worth ordering from The Cheesecake Factory, as well as our collection of best restaurant grilled cheese sandwiches, both writers praised its elaborate presentation. Rather than simply halving the sandwich, Cheesecake Factory cuts it into hefty strips and stacks them in a "Jenga-like" tower, the dismantling of which is sure to elevate an otherwise straightforward dining experience.