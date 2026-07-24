One Of Cheesecake Factory's Best Hidden Gems Comes From The Kids' Menu
The Cheesecake Factory is a vast playground of culinary curiosities — it added 22 new menu items in 2025 alone — so it's only fitting that one of its best-constructed but oft-ignored dishes comes from the kids' menu. That would be the Kids' Grilled Cheese Sandwich, a simple but nonetheless satisfying meal for patrons of all ages. It's just what you'd expect from this classic snack: Gooey cheese melted between slices of crisp, toasted bread. And customers can't seem to get enough.
One Reddit user called the sandwich "phenomenal," and another satisfied diner wrote on Facebook that it's their "favorite kids' menu item from any menu anywhere!" What, in particular, do people love about this sandwich? Portion size, for one thing — yet another customer called the kids' meal "substantial" in their Tripadvisor review — but its visual flair is also a big draw. When we highlighted this item in our roundup of hidden gems worth ordering from The Cheesecake Factory, as well as our collection of best restaurant grilled cheese sandwiches, both writers praised its elaborate presentation. Rather than simply halving the sandwich, Cheesecake Factory cuts it into hefty strips and stacks them in a "Jenga-like" tower, the dismantling of which is sure to elevate an otherwise straightforward dining experience.
Pairing possibilities for your Cheesecake Factory grilled cheese
The Cheesecake Factory's grilled cheese sandwich may be filling enough for little ones, especially once they finish their side of either french fries or fresh fruit. Grown-ups, however, may want to pair this item with something else from the chain's expansive menu to bulk it up in both the size and flavor departments.
Those desiring more produce could spring for the Vegan Cobb Salad, comprised of lettuce, avocado, asparagus, white beans, quinoa, and roasted beets, or the DIY Thai Lettuce Wraps, containing grilled avocado (or satay chicken), bean sprouts, coconut curry noodles, and carrots. The glazed beets and honey-yogurt sauce in the Beet & Avocado Salad could sweeten this savory dish, while the bacon topping the Crispy Brussels Sprouts would lend some welcome meatiness.
Want to add a little kick? Pair your toasted Jenga tower with the chain's Buffalo Wings or, in a similar vein, double down on cheesiness with the fried, chicken-filled pockets known as Buffalo Blasts. Of course, nothing pairs with this classic sandwich like a bowl of soup, so consider dunking your grilled cheese strips in the Mexican Chicken and Tortilla soup or the Cream of Chicken Soup with Artichoke Hearts and Mushrooms for some textural contrast.