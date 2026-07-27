Get A Better Dairy Queen Blizzard With This One-Word Request

From S'mores to Mint Oreo, each Blizzard on Dairy Queen's menu is totally delectable, providing you with the perfect cold, sweet treat to end a hot summer day. It's so good, we'd trade the world to try it again for the first time. And while it's hard to imagine there's a way to make a Blizzard taste better than it already does, there is — and all it takes is a simple one-word request. Next time you visit your local Dairy Queen, order your favorite Blizzard as a "Royal" to add a liquid-filled center of your choice.

Dairy Queen's Royal-style treat isn't your typical Blizzard. To make one, DQ employees start with the same process used for a traditional Blizzard. However, while mixing in the ingredients, they create a hole that runs down the center of the treat and fill it with your choice of liquid filling. They then cover the opening with soft serve, sealing in the sweet "core" before the the blizzard is ready to be flipped.

While you might expect the filling to remain liquid, the cold soft serve surrounding it helps it thicken. Chocolate fudge is one of the most popular core fillings, adding a rich flavor that pairs well with nearly any Blizzard. Depending on your flavor preferences and availability, you can also choose strawberry, marshmallow, or peanut butter fillings.