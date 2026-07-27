Get A Better Dairy Queen Blizzard With This One-Word Request
From S'mores to Mint Oreo, each Blizzard on Dairy Queen's menu is totally delectable, providing you with the perfect cold, sweet treat to end a hot summer day. It's so good, we'd trade the world to try it again for the first time. And while it's hard to imagine there's a way to make a Blizzard taste better than it already does, there is — and all it takes is a simple one-word request. Next time you visit your local Dairy Queen, order your favorite Blizzard as a "Royal" to add a liquid-filled center of your choice.
Dairy Queen's Royal-style treat isn't your typical Blizzard. To make one, DQ employees start with the same process used for a traditional Blizzard. However, while mixing in the ingredients, they create a hole that runs down the center of the treat and fill it with your choice of liquid filling. They then cover the opening with soft serve, sealing in the sweet "core" before the the blizzard is ready to be flipped.
While you might expect the filling to remain liquid, the cold soft serve surrounding it helps it thicken. Chocolate fudge is one of the most popular core fillings, adding a rich flavor that pairs well with nearly any Blizzard. Depending on your flavor preferences and availability, you can also choose strawberry, marshmallow, or peanut butter fillings.
Create a custom Royal Blizzard or try a DQ menu favorite
Before ordering your go-to Blizzard with a Royal filling, keep in mind that not every Dairy Queen allows you to order any Blizzard this way. However, even if your local DQ doesn't allow custom fillings, you can still choose from the Royal Blizzard options available on the menu.
There are currently two Royal Blizzard options widely available on the menu: the Royal Oreo Blizzard and the Royal Reese's Brownie Blizzard. The Royal Oreo combines Oreo cookie pieces with DQ's classic soft serve and features a chocolate fudge-filled core. Whereas the Royal Reese's Brownie Blizzard is made with Reese's Peanut Butter Cups and chocolate brownie pieces mixed throughout, along with a peanut butter-filled center. Some locations also offer the Royal New York Cheesecake Blizzard, which combines cheesecake pieces, graham cracker pieces, and a strawberry-filled core. So, if your local Dairy Queen won't make you a custom Royal Blizzard, you have a few different options if you're craving a sweet filling in your next Blizzard.
If the Royal Blizzard isn't quite your style but you're still looking to upgrade your favorite Blizzard, don't fear: There are plenty of secret menu items at Dairy Queen you can try for a fun twist. One of our favorite upgrades is perfect for those who grew up eating the iconic, nostalgic Cosmic Brownie. For this, you'll order a vanilla Blizzard with brownie batter, brownie pieces, and either rainbow sprinkles or M&Ms for that iconic, crunchy pop of color.