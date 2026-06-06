The Dairy Queen Custom Blizzard Order For Fans Of The Nostalgic Cosmic Brownie
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
It doesn't matter what age you are or where you live, a Blizzard hits differently than normal ice cream. The iconic Dairy Queen treat, which is made by blending thick vanilla soft serve with a range of crushed additions, is a frosty, spoonable delight that evokes nostalgia for many. The best part is the huge variety of mix-ins on offer. You can get a Mint Oreo Blizzard, a Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough Blizzard, or a Turtle Pecan Cluster Blizzard. You can even order a version reminiscent of Little Debbie Cosmic Brownies — but there's a little customization involved.
To create a Cosmic Brownie Blizzard at Dairy Queen, simply order a vanilla Blizzard with brownie batter, chewy baked brownie pieces, and rainbow sprinkles. Or, if brownie batter isn't available, ask for cocoa fudge. You could also swap in M&M's for the Cosmic Brownie candy pieces or add brownie pieces to the M&M's Blizzard that's already on the menu. And asking for M&M's or sprinkles with your Choco Brownie Extreme Blizzard is another option.
Make a Cosmic Brownie Blizzard extra indulgent with more chocolate
Inspired by the club-like cosmic bowling alleys of the '90s, Cosmic Brownies have become a nostalgic treat for many of us since their invention in 1999. The chewy chocolate brownies are known for their fudgy icing and irresistible candy-coated chocolate chips, which provide each bite with a perfect, fun-colored crunch.
To make your Cosmic Brownie Blizzard extra indulgent, you can sub in chocolate soft serve if your local Dairy Queen sells it, or ask for extra chocolate sauce. You can double up on the brownie pieces or chocolate chunks, too, or opt for both M&Ms and sprinkles for extra crunch. Or, if you're a fan of peanut butter brownies, you could experiment with adding Reese's Peanut Butter Cups or Dairy Queen's peanut butter topping.
If you become a fan, there are a lot of other secret menu Dairy Queen Blizzards you can have fun with, like Chocolate Cheesecake and Cinnamon Toast Crunch. If you want to play by the rules, we ranked 14 Dairy Queen Blizzards from worst to best, and we had a few clear favorites.