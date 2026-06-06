The Dairy Queen Custom Blizzard Order For Fans Of The Nostalgic Cosmic Brownie

Inspired by the club-like cosmic bowling alleys of the '90s, Cosmic Brownies have become a nostalgic treat for many of us since their invention in 1999. The chewy chocolate brownies are known for their fudgy icing and irresistible candy-coated chocolate chips, which provide each bite with a perfect, fun-colored crunch.

To make your Cosmic Brownie Blizzard extra indulgent, you can sub in chocolate soft serve if your local Dairy Queen sells it, or ask for extra chocolate sauce. You can double up on the brownie pieces or chocolate chunks, too, or opt for both M&Ms and sprinkles for extra crunch. Or, if you're a fan of peanut butter brownies, you could experiment with adding Reese's Peanut Butter Cups or Dairy Queen's peanut butter topping.

If you become a fan, there are a lot of other secret menu Dairy Queen Blizzards you can have fun with, like Chocolate Cheesecake and Cinnamon Toast Crunch. If you want to play by the rules, we ranked 14 Dairy Queen Blizzards from worst to best, and we had a few clear favorites.