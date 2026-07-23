Thinking Of Moving Your Old Fridge To The Garage? Here's Why You Shouldn't

It's a question that often comes up in the middle of a kitchen upgrade. You've bought yourself a new refrigerator, but the old one isn't ready for the scrap heap yet. It's still very functional, and you want to keep it because having extra space never hurts. If there's room in the garage, moving the old fridge there seems like the most obvious solution. However, there are a few reasons you should not do this, especially if you live in an area that experiences extreme weather.

Having a second refrigerator is a great way to store extra food and drink, especially for people who like doing their grocery shopping at wholesale outlets. However, keeping it in the garage is a bad idea because modern refrigerators are designed to perform only in controlled temperatures, typically ranging from 60 to 85 degrees Fahrenheit.

It's highly unlikely that your garage is temperature-controlled, and the moment it becomes too hot, too cold, or too humid, your refrigerator will start malfunctioning. For example, if temperatures drop to 50 degrees Fahrenheit, the refrigerator's thermostat might turn the compressor off, believing the fridge is cold enough, even though it isn't. Your freezer will start to thaw, and the food in the refrigerator will spoil. Similarly, if the ambient temperature becomes too hot, the compressor will be overworked. This could lead to your fresh section overcooling, beverage bottles exploding, and the compressor eventually stop working. Extreme humidity will cause condensation, and that moisture will lead to rust, erosion, and electrical malfunction.