How To Choose The Best Beer Fridge For A Perfectly Chilled Brew Every Time

If a visit to a brewery always fills up your refrigerator faster than a trip to the grocery store, it's time to get a dedicated beer fridge. While you could just use a cheap cooler, finding one that's tailored to your collection is better for your brews — and Tasting Table got tips from an expert to help. Tasting Table interviewed Geoff Bragg, beer educator and Cicerone-certified beer server, to find out what to consider before buying a beer fridge.

With beverage fridges, Bragg said there's no one size fits all rule. "Size really depends on how much space you have for a dedicated fridge and where you are going to put it," he said. "Dorm size can be nice for the casual drinker. Taller units for the connoisseur." Consider how many cans and bottles you keep around, then decide if they can fit in a mini fridge or require a double-tier cooler.

As for your fridge's location, it should be accessible and close to a power source, while allowing about an inch of space on all sides of the fridge to ensure proper ventilation and prevent overheating. Bragg also cautioned to consider noise levels: "The fan on a commercial-style fridge may not be noticeable at the bar, but you certainly will notice it in a quiet game room." Overlooking this is one of the biggest mistakes to avoid when buying a new refrigerator.