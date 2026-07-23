An 1814 Incident Caused Violent Waves Of Beer To Kill At Least 7 People In London

The tragedy of this beer flood was brutal. Porter flooded the basements of two homes, causing both to collapse. In one, mother and daughter Mary and Hannah Banfield were killed; in the other, four or five mourners (reports vary) died while attending a wake for a child. The flood also destroyed the Tavistock Arms pub, killing teenage barmaid Eleanor Cooper. Workers at the brewery escaped death, but many were injured.

With no street drainage, the beer wasn't quick to dissipate. There are rumors people filled vessels with the free beer, and that yet another death resulted from alcohol poisoning because of this, but those reports are unsubstantiated.

While the brewery lost thousands of gallons of beer, the true tragedy was the loss of life. Meux & Co. was held responsible in court, but the case was ruled an act of God. Given that brewery employee George Crick noticed the tank's iron ring had broken before and such incidents were reportedly common, it's worth wondering whether this disaster could have been avoided.

In the aftermath of the flood, the brewing industry took steps to prevent similar disasters. Breweries began switching from wooden to sturdier alternatives for their tanks. The Horse Shoe Brewery was eventually demolished in 1921, but the tragedy remained part of London's history. The Holborn Whippet, one of London's distinctive pubs, once honored the victims by serving a special porter on the flood's anniversary, though it has since closed.