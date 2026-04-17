How Molasses Caused One Of History's Strangest Disasters In A Boston Neighborhood

Usually food-related disasters take the form of viral diseases, but over a hundred years ago in Boston, molasses was the source of one of the most legendary disasters in American history. It's the kind of thing that sounds so ridiculous it might make you laugh, until you learn that 21 people died, but on January 15, 1919, a massive flood of molasses overran Boston's North End neighborhood. Now known as the Great Molasses Flood, it actually had ramifications far beyond the tragic deaths, but the details are rather strange.

The source of the flood was a massive five-story metal tank, containing 2.3 million gallons of molasses, which stood in the North End neighborhood. Molasses has been part of Boston's, and New England's, culture since the colonial era, when it was part of the triangle trade with the Caribbean. Molasses was shipped up from the tropics, where it was distilled into rum in New England, a major industry at the time. It was also used as a sweetener, especially because it didn't spoil as quickly as refined sugar. Those uses became part of the region's culinary legacy, making molasses popular as an ingredient to this day in dishes like baked beans. However this tank was not holding molasses for eating and cooking, it was holding a type of molasses called "blackstrap," which was used for the production of ethanol at the time.

Then early in the afternoon on January 15, the tank holding all that molasses burst. The syrupy liquid rushed forth and overwhelmed the neighborhood, killing 21 people and injuring 150 more.