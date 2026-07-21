Does Baking Soda Actually Expire? Here's How To Know

Baking soda is one pantry (and in some cases, fridge) staple that we take for granted. Not only does it help leaven cakes and baked goods, but it can also be used for all sorts of cleaning and deodorizing tasks, including cleaning the gunk off your oven door and keeping your trash can smelling fresh. But baking soda will only offer these benefits for so long, and what may come as a surprise to many, it does technically expire.

Baking soda that's flat won't bubble and react, meaning if you add it to a cake recipe, you can expect your baked good to come out flat and dry. You may not get the same effects if you were to use it in a cleaning solution, either. Baking soda will usually stay fresh for about a year and a half from when it was first packaged (not when it was opened). If you aren't good with dates, you can always test your baking soda with a bit of an acidic ingredient, like lemon juice or vinegar. When you add the acidic ingredient, the baking soda should bubble. If it doesn't, it may be because the baking soda has expired — and you need to buy a new box.