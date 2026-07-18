I've Cooked With A Lot Of Cast Iron Skillets As A Chef, And Made In's New Pans Hit The Mark
Cast iron cookware has long been the gold standard for many cooks, professional and amateur alike. Chefs often use them because of the superior flavor they impart, as well as their nonstick cooking capabilities. That said, traditional cast iron pans have a few pitfalls that occasionally prevent avid cooks from using them. Among these, the most notable are the challenge of maintaining seasoning, labor-intensive cleaning, inconsistent temperature, and the sheer weight of these pans.
As a professional chef who regularly cooked for up to 40 people per night in the dining room of my restaurant, I shied away from cast iron for professional use for many of these reasons, even if I favored these types of pans for my personal culinary needs. Imagine lugging a fully loaded 7-quart cast iron Dutch oven that weighs about 18 pounds without any liquid in it on and off the commercial stove. That simply wasn't efficient for someone of my stature.
For this reason, I was intrigued when I was asked to test out new seasoned cast iron skillets from Made In. These pans are pre-seasoned and ready to cook with, are made to be thinner (and therefore lighter), and feature Dual Pour Spouts intended to make them easier to use. While these features sounded promising, I wanted to assess the skillets firsthand to see if they are worth the cost or if you should just raid the local thrift store for a cast iron skillet.
Some recommendations are based on first-hand impressions of promotional materials and products provided by the manufacturer/distributor/etc.
Methodology
Made In provided me with two samples from its new seasoned cast iron cookware line: a 10- and 12-inch skillet. To test these, I decided to make recipes that would showcase what cast iron does best. I used them to make a skillet cornbread, to butter-baste a strip steak, and to fry up some mozzarella sticks. My primary focus was to see how the pans compare with other cast iron pans I have used in the past. I wanted to see how easily and evenly they heated up, how well they maintained their heat, how easy they were to clean, and how easy they were to re-season after use.
Additionally, it was important for me to guarantee that the results of the recipes I used, which are tried and true from my professional days as a chef, would turn out well. Was the texture of the cornbread tender? Did the steak brown evenly and develop a nice crust? Were the mozzarella sticks golden brown and melty inside? All of these factored into my final analysis and opinion of the quality and value of these pans.
Putting Made In's seasoned cast iron skillets to the test
As noted, I used the Made In seasoned cast iron skillets to make three different dishes, testing their capacity to be used on the stovetop and in the oven, as well as for deep-frying. The first thing I appreciated about these pans is that they required no advance preparation to put them to work. Each pan is seasoned with a proprietary organic flaxseed oil blend, which makes them nonstick from the get-go. This was especially useful for the skillet cornbread, which can easily stick.
The next thing I noted was that the pans were indeed somewhat lighter than traditional cast iron cookware. That said, they were still quite heavy, and I couldn't lift them one-handed. This was especially noteworthy when I went to clean the pans, because I had to pour the oil into a resealable container to dispose of it, which required two hands. That said, the Dual Pour Spouts certainly made this process less messy.
Lastly, I found these cast iron pans to be very heat efficient. The oil held at a uniform temperature when deep-frying the mozzarella sticks, the cornbread was evenly baked (though perhaps slightly more browned on the bottom than I typically enjoy), and the steak achieved a perfect golden-brown crust.
Are Made In's seasoned cast iron skillets worth the price?
Made In's 10" seasoned cast iron skillet retails for $149, while the 12" skillet costs $199. There is also an 8" skillet that sells for $129, a 6-quart Dutch oven that retails for $299, and a 1-quart butter warmer that costs $159 (none of which I tested). If you purchase all three skillets together as the Seasoned Cast Iron Skillet Set, you can obtain them for $399, saving $78. Depending on whether you purchase vintage cast iron or something brand new, the cost can vary widely. Some of the highest-rated cast iron skillets, like the ones from Butter Pat, can retail for up to $225 for a 10" skillet, which makes the Made In version a pretty good deal by comparison.
Cost aside, what makes Made In Seasoned Cast Iron skillets so desirable are the features that the brand has spent years refining, namely their efficiency, lightweight design, and the Dual Pour Spouts. For someone who is well-versed in cooking with cast iron, these pans work as well (if not better than in some ways) as any traditional cast iron I have used, and the slight reduction in weight alone makes these pans a home run for anyone who has been searching for a quality brand.
Made In pans come with a 60-day money back guarantee. If you aren't satisfied, you can always get your money back. Additionally, the brand does have a relatively liberal warranty policy for manufacturing defects if any are found.
How to clean and maintain Made In seasoned cast iron skillets
Since having to clean and season cast iron skillets is seen has a drawback by many cooks, I thought it was worth noting that although these pans still require some extra steps to maintain their quality, they aren't all that difficult to maintain. As noted, they arrive pre-seasoned and ready for use. Once you have cooked with them, they should be washed in warm water, by hand. The key to maintaining them is to keep them dry. Water, harsh abrasives, and acidic foods are the worst enemies of cast iron, and these pans are no exception to this.
The dried skillets should be placed onto the stove over a low heat to evaporate any remaining moisture before being seasoned thoroughly by spreading a small amount of neutral-flavored cooking oil onto the surface using a paper towel. Again, this is pretty standard operating procedure with cast iron pans. The process was relatively quick and easy, with the exception of discarding the remaining oil in the pan, which was only cumbersome because of the heft of the pan, as would be the case with any cast iron skillet.