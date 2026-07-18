I've Cooked With A Lot Of Cast Iron Skillets As A Chef, And Made In's New Pans Hit The Mark

Cast iron cookware has long been the gold standard for many cooks, professional and amateur alike. Chefs often use them because of the superior flavor they impart, as well as their nonstick cooking capabilities. That said, traditional cast iron pans have a few pitfalls that occasionally prevent avid cooks from using them. Among these, the most notable are the challenge of maintaining seasoning, labor-intensive cleaning, inconsistent temperature, and the sheer weight of these pans.

As a professional chef who regularly cooked for up to 40 people per night in the dining room of my restaurant, I shied away from cast iron for professional use for many of these reasons, even if I favored these types of pans for my personal culinary needs. Imagine lugging a fully loaded 7-quart cast iron Dutch oven that weighs about 18 pounds without any liquid in it on and off the commercial stove. That simply wasn't efficient for someone of my stature.

For this reason, I was intrigued when I was asked to test out new seasoned cast iron skillets from Made In. These pans are pre-seasoned and ready to cook with, are made to be thinner (and therefore lighter), and feature Dual Pour Spouts intended to make them easier to use. While these features sounded promising, I wanted to assess the skillets firsthand to see if they are worth the cost or if you should just raid the local thrift store for a cast iron skillet.

Some recommendations are based on first-hand impressions of promotional materials and products provided by the manufacturer/distributor/etc.