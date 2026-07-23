One Of The Best New Fast Food BBQ Items Of 2026 Comes From This Unlikely Chain

When you think of barbecued meats, fast food spots likely aren't what you picture but rather a weather-worn roadside building that's been smoking meats for generations. While those are some of the most traditional barbecue spots you'll find in the United States, they're not accessible to everyone in the same way that larger fast food chains are. Thankfully for those who don't live in barbecue country, one of the best new fast food barbecue items of 2026 is the Cantonese Barbecue Brisket from Panda Express.

In a review of the new menu item, our taste tester says that the Cantonese Barbecue brisket marries the best of American and Chinese barbecue. The Panda Express dish, offered for only a limited time this summer, uses the restaurant's new char siu-style barbecue sauce, which our reviewer thought tasted savory, smoky, and a little sweet, with a touch of spice — all of which made for a complex and delicious sauce. In addition to delivering on flavor, Panda Express' Cantonese brisket nails the classic tender texture expected of a good brisket, which perfectly contrasts the charred edges on the thick brisket slices. The new protein option is slow-cooked to achieve that tenderness, and while the meat isn't smoked like some traditional briskets, the meat is flame-seared before serving for a smoky touch that's reminiscent of traditional barbecue.