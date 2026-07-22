One Of Trader Joe's Best New Frozen Items Will Make You Say Goodbye To Hot Pockets

Hot Pockets remain a nostalgic favorite that we probably still get our kids for after-school snacks, but Trader Joe's uncured ham and Swiss cheese pockets put any Hot Pockets flavor to shame. In fact, we voted these delicious savory pastries as one of Trader Joe's best new frozen items, which is no small feat.

Featuring two decadent pastry shells made from flaky, buttery croissant dough, the uncured ham and Swiss cheese pockets are stuffed to the brim with high-quality uncured ham and gooey Swiss cheese. You can prepare them from frozen, using the microwave, oven, or air fryer, and they're ready in a matter of minutes. Customers rave about the taste and texture of them on Reddit, using words like "delicious" and "buttery good" to describe these decadent pockets. One user gave the ham and Swiss pockets a 10/10 review, and another said, "The pastry shell was so [buttery] and crumbly." A third Redditor agreed that "the pastry was definitely the star of the show." But customers across the board stated that these pockets were their new obsession. Many recommended trying a combination of a 45-second stint in the microwave followed by another four minutes in the air fryer to get the pastry flaky and crispy with a gooey, melted interior. If you're using the oven, one Redditor suggested lowering the oven temperature to 300 degrees Fahrenheit from the recommended 350 degrees and baking for 25 minutes to get the ideal flake on the crust, as well as a tender center.