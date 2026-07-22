One Of Jersey Mike's Best New Sandwiches Of 2026 Is A Returning Fan Favorite
Jersey Mike's is a beloved sandwich chain that rivals top competitors like Jimmy John's, with classic subs like the Original Italian. However, another more frill-free (yet equally iconic) sandwich from Jersey Mike's has made it onto our list of the best new fast food sandwiches of 2026. Jersey Mike's Chicken Salad Sub is perfect in its simplicity.
The Chicken Salad Sub consists of roasted chicken breast chunks, chopped celery, and black pepper all blended with a creamy, mayo-based dressing. This medley of ingredients offers the perfect textural balance of crunchy, chewy, and creamy, as well as a complex flavor profile that's refreshingly aromatic, yet savory and rich. Plus, the sandwich also comes with lettuce and tomatoes on your choice of one of Jersey Mike's freshly baked sub rolls, as a wrap, or as a bowl. But while it may be our favorite sandwich for 2026, the Chicken Salad Sub originally debuted as a seasonal spring sandwich in 2025. Its popularity with fans soared to such unexpected heights that the chain sold out in a matter of weeks, with customers begging for it to become a part of Jersey Mike's permanent menu. Since fans were left wanting more of the chicken salad sandwich in 2025, the chain has graciously brought it back for the 2026 spring and summer seasons. So get it while you can, because the Chicken Salad Sub remains an elusive seasonal menu item that we definitely think lives up to its hype.
What fans are saying
The fanfare for Jersey Mike's Chicken Salad Sub is the reason it's back on the menu this year, and customers have written many glowing reviews online. One Redditor that the sandwich is "so simple but to me she's perfect." A Facebook user notes that it's "super yummy," dubbing it a "solid tasty sandy for under $10." Many also praise the fact that it's a light and refreshing option, whether you're taking refuge from the summer heat or simply want a meal that'll give you energy without weighing you down. In fact, one Redditor calls it a "nice change of pace from typical subs, especially on a hot day!"
Of course, you can always customize the Chicken Salad Sub for more complexity. Some fans recommend ordering the sandwich "Mike's way," which honors the original Jersey Mike, Michael Ingravallo, who always topped his sandwiches with lettuce, tomatoes, onions, red wine vinegar, olive oil, oregano, and salt. All those crisp veggies will bring texture and freshness, while the earthy and tangy flavors from the oil and vinegar will balance the richness of the mayo-based chicken salad. If you want a spicy kick, you can add chipotle mayo for both heat and smokiness. Banana peppers would also bring a combination of spice, crunch, and acidity to cut through the creaminess of the chicken salad. Order your Jersey Mike's sandwich as a combo meal and you can even put some potato chips on your Chicken Salad Sub for the ultimate crunch.