One Of Jersey Mike's Best New Sandwiches Of 2026 Is A Returning Fan Favorite

Jersey Mike's is a beloved sandwich chain that rivals top competitors like Jimmy John's, with classic subs like the Original Italian. However, another more frill-free (yet equally iconic) sandwich from Jersey Mike's has made it onto our list of the best new fast food sandwiches of 2026. Jersey Mike's Chicken Salad Sub is perfect in its simplicity.

The Chicken Salad Sub consists of roasted chicken breast chunks, chopped celery, and black pepper all blended with a creamy, mayo-based dressing. This medley of ingredients offers the perfect textural balance of crunchy, chewy, and creamy, as well as a complex flavor profile that's refreshingly aromatic, yet savory and rich. Plus, the sandwich also comes with lettuce and tomatoes on your choice of one of Jersey Mike's freshly baked sub rolls, as a wrap, or as a bowl. But while it may be our favorite sandwich for 2026, the Chicken Salad Sub originally debuted as a seasonal spring sandwich in 2025. Its popularity with fans soared to such unexpected heights that the chain sold out in a matter of weeks, with customers begging for it to become a part of Jersey Mike's permanent menu. Since fans were left wanting more of the chicken salad sandwich in 2025, the chain has graciously brought it back for the 2026 spring and summer seasons. So get it while you can, because the Chicken Salad Sub remains an elusive seasonal menu item that we definitely think lives up to its hype.