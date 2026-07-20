The Reese's Candy You Are, Based On Your Zodiac Sign
If you love the combo of chocolate and peanut butter, then there's a good chance that Reese's is one of your favorite candies. But these days, Reese's has expanded its candy portfolio far beyond the classic version of the treat. You can now find Reese's peanut butter cups that are enhanced by additional ingredients or textural elements, along with Reese's Pieces and more traditional-looking candy bars. This gives you a ton of new treats to try, but at the same time, the number of options at your disposal may seem a bit overwhelming.
It can be difficult to decide which of these treats you want to indulge in the next time you're doing some candy shopping, but by learning about which of these products best aligns with and reflects your zodiac sign, you may have a better idea of which one(s) to snag. Check out your sun sign's Reese's candy, but don't forget to look at your moon and rising sign as well. Not only will you have some delicious new candies to try, but you might even learn a bit more about yourself and how you think about the world in the process. Astrology has never tasted so sweet.
Capricorn: Reese's Chocolate Lava Big Cup
As an Earth sign, Capricorn isn't the kind of person with their head in the clouds. Rather, this is a sign that's all about practicality and pragmatism, which means that it aligns well with a more traditional Reese's candy format. People who identify as Capricorns may seem a bit restrained when you first meet them, with a hint of what may seem like conservatism. They're not going to take something good — like a traditional Reese's peanut butter cup — and change its form entirely. Rather, they appreciate holding onto tradition in the ways it makes sense.
But if you're assuming that Capricorns can never push the envelope, you're totally wrong. People in this sign are also very ambitious, which means you can always find them moving ahead to the next big thing. This is exactly why Capricorn's energy is perfectly represented by the Reese's Chocolate Lava Big Cup. This treat stays true to that classic Reese's form, but the introduction of a molten chocolate center reflects the fact that Capricorns also really like to have fun and try new things when the opportunity presents itself. This might not be the most wild, unexpected Reese's treat out there, but it's one that's delicious and easy to love — just like Capricorn.
Aquarius: Reese's Plant Based Oat Peanut Butter Cup
If there's one thing you should know about Aquarius, it's that this is a sign that's serious about progressivism and seeking justice. They want to steer the world in a more positive direction, and they can think about the big picture in a way that questions the current social structures. This is why it only makes sense for Aquarius to be represented by Reese's Plant Based Oat Peanut Butter Cup. This vegan treat is perfect for those who avoid animal products for ethical reasons, which is a very Aquarius thing to do.
Another one of Aquarius' most recognizable traits is their eccentricity. This isn't a sign that's going to try to conform to any sort of convention — these people always want to try something different, new, and exciting. This also dovetails with Reese's plant-based offering: There aren't a ton of mainstream candy brands that are making tasty versions of their original products, so this is an example of Reese's breaking from convention and trying something new, which is totally an Aquarius move. At the same time, though, Aquarius is quite a stubborn sign, and this candy's refusal to take a new form (like so many of the other treats on this list do) is a reflection of that exact stubbornness.
Pisces: Reese's Sticks Milk Chocolate Peanut Butter Candy Bar
Let's take a closer look at Pisces, one of the zodiac's most water-y water signs. Dreamy, flowing, and deeply imaginative, Pisces isn't the type to stick to the conventionality of the typical peanut butter cup that Reese's is known for. Instead, this imaginative nature allows people with this sign in their chart to dream up something totally new. For Reese's, that's an actual candy bar instead of the typical cup format, which is why Pisces is so aligned with the brand's Sticks Milk Chocolate Peanut Butter Candy Bar. This candy bar is made with airy, crispy wafers spread with a salty, nutty peanut butter creme — traits that put this treat on the cutting edge of Reese's candy lineup. And since Pisces is such a trendsetter, it just makes sense that it would go well with this particular treat.
As clever and as groundbreaking as Pisces can be, it's also a sensitive sign that can easily crumble under pressure. The same can be said for a Reese's Sticks Chocolate Peanut Butter Candy Bar stuck at the bottom of your bag. Those thin layers of wafer make it an easy candy to crush. Just like Pisces, this candy bar needs protection and care to stay in prime condition.
Aries: Reese's Milk Chocolate Peanut Butter Cups
Aries is the first sign in the entire zodiac, just like the original Reese's Milk Chocolate Peanut Butter Cup was the first of its kind. It's a pioneering sign, one that's always leading the way. That's the exact role that Reese's Milk Chocolate Peanut Butter Cups play in the Reese's candy lineup. The original Reese's is a true visionary, an initiator, a guiding light for those treats that come after it. Without the original Reese's, there would be none of the other candies on this list. It's a candy that's inspired so many other treats, which is why it's a perfect pairing with Aries. This sign shares those same traits: It plays a leading role, inspiring others in its wake.
However, Aries can also be a really intense sign, with a boldness and frankness that can seem overbearing or even uncomfortable for some. In the same way, the original Reese's has a pretty strong peanut butter flavor, which isn't for everyone. Some love that bold, nutty flavor, but it can be a bit too strong for others and ultimately scare them away. But Aries, just like Reese's, doesn't have to be everyone's favorite sign because those who love them really adore what they have to offer the world.
Taurus: Reese's Pretzel Big Cup
Taurus is a sign that absolutely knows how to enjoy itself. People who have this sign in their charts tend to be quite sensual, with a deep appreciation for delicious food and complex flavors. This is why they're represented by the Reese's Pretzel Big Cup. This is a larger-sized peanut butter cup, and inside the peanut butter part, you'll find little pieces of crushed pretzels. This creates a sweet and savory situation that only a Taurus could really appreciate to the fullest, since it's the type to seek out these unique flavor and sensory experiences.
Taurus is represented by a bull, which personifies the sign's stubborn quality, so we're still sticking with the standard Reese's format here — not embracing a whole new style of candy. After all, as an Earth sign, Taurus in many ways wants to stick to what it knows. At the end of the day, Tauruses are trustworthy and dependable friends, and they're never going to let you down, just like the delicious, sweet, and salty flavors you'll find in a Reese's Pretzel Big Cup.
Gemini: Reese's Oreo Milk Chocolate Peanut Butter Cups
There are some signs that are steady, predictable, and reliable. Gemini is not one of them. The symbol for this sign is twins, which perfectly represents what Geminis are known for: having dynamic, multifaceted personalities. They might give off one impression one day and seem entirely different to onlookers the next. This can be confusing to those who have steadier personalities, but it's this depth and excitement that give Gemini its special, specific appeal. Reese's Oreo Milk Chocolate Peanut Butter Cups are the perfect treat, then, to represent what Gemini is all about. This is the kind of candy you choose when you can't decide what you really want to eat — candy or Oreo cookies? Just like Gemini, these peanut butter cups give you the best of both worlds.
While some may think of this candy as strange, random, or unpredictable, that's exactly what we love about it. Unlike with the original version of Reese's, you're not just getting one flavor here. There's something new to discover in every bite, which makes for a particularly exciting snack. Hanging out with a Gemini feels the same way. You can never totally be sure what you're getting into when you hang out with them, but somehow, they're always going to make it a good time.
Cancer: Reese's Miniature Cups
On the outside, Cancer may not seem like an emotional water sign, but once you get to know people with this sign, you'll start to see that side of them. Cancer is symbolized by a crab because of its hard shell but soft interior. When Cancers connect with people, they bring an incredible amount of kindness, empathy, and intuition — you just have to work hard to get to that side of them in the first place. The same can be said for Reese's Miniature Cups. You know how the chocolate in a classic Reese's is sort of hard around the outside but softer in the center? Well, because of this candy's smaller surface area, you don't get quite the same softness here. Rather, the chocolate shell of this candy is a lot harder, protecting the soft peanut butter inside.
The harder chocolate shell of this style of Reese's makes the candy more impenetrable and harder to get to the center of, which is the same experience others might have with Cancer. Once you get to the center of the candy, though, you're rewarded with that glorious, salty, deeply flavorful peanut butter, similar to the reward of getting to know a Cancer well on a personal level.
Leo: Reese's Pieces
When a Leo walks into a room, everyone notices. This sign is known for being the star of the show and the life of the party, attention-grabbing at every turn. Reese's Pieces, with their colorful hue and format that's so, so different from the company's other products, carries a lot of the same energy. Just like Reese's Pieces sort of shows off with its bright colors, you'll often find Leo wearing bright, loud pieces of clothing that basically scream, "I'm here!" Perhaps it's for this reason that both Leos and Reese's Pieces tend to be so popular: They're not afraid to be themselves, and they're certainly not afraid to do something different and stand out. There's no doubt that Reese's Pieces are a crowd favorite, even amongst those who might not be a fan of the original candy, and Leo's magnetism echoes that trait perfectly.
For some, though, the overpowering flavor of peanut butter in these tiny candies may be a bit much. We get it! You want us to taste the peanut butter! Leos can sometimes come off the same way, with a need for attention that's frankly a bit overwhelming. Still, though, you might still find yourself wanting to drift into their orbit ... just like you're reaching for that next handful of Reese's Pieces.
Virgo: Reese's White Creme Peanut Butter Cups
With Virgo's perfectionistic tendencies, it seems like a perfect match for Reese's White Creme Peanut Butter Cups. This is a sign that's super meticulous and wants everything looking neat and in its place. The pristine, white color of this candy directly appeals to that sensibility in the aesthetic sense, but also from a flavor standpoint, since the flavor of white chocolate tends to be simple, sweet, and easy to love. Because of this meticulous quality, Virgos tend to be excellent at most things they attempt, thanks to their incredible ability to focus and get the work done. And if you're a fan of white chocolate, this Reese's candy does just that: It delivers the sweetness, nuttiness, and deliciousness you're looking for without a lot of fuss, while providing a product that feels like a step up in some ways from the original.
At their core, Virgos are practical and reliable, so they're not the type to try something totally different and unexpected. Because this candy also follows the standard format of the original Reese's, it's not going to deliver a treat that's totally cutting-edge, but it will give you the reliable, dependable taste you're looking for when you're craving comfort food like candy.
Libra: Reese's Peanut Butter Cup Thins
For true chocolate lovers, it could be argued that Reese's traditional peanut butter cups contain a bit too much peanut butter. The basic version of the treat is a recipe that could be more balanced, which is why Libra is the perfect match for Reese's Peanut Butter Cup Thins. They have a reduced amount of peanut butter compared to the original for a more chocolate-forward flavor and firmer, less creamy texture. Libra is a sign focused on harmony and symmetry, so issues of chocolate-to-peanut butter ratio are completely in its wheelhouse. Its symbol is a set of scales, after all.
So, yes, Libras are good at keeping the peace in a lot of situations, but they also have the tendency to people-please, putting others' needs ahead of their own. They just want to make sure that everyone around them is okay, so they can sometimes neglect their own needs to make room for everybody else. In the process, though, they flatten themselves, mimicking the significantly thinner shape of Reese's Peanut Butter Cup Thins compared to the original version. Sometimes, Libra, putting yourself first means claiming that last Reese's peanut butter cup in the pack. Don't worry — you deserve it.
Scorpio: Reese's Peanut Butter Pie Miniatures
When you take a look at Reese's Peanut Butter Pie Miniatures, they seem like any other Reese's minis. But when you take a bite, you'll uncover something totally unexpected. There are little graham cracker pieces inside the peanut butter portion of the treat, resulting in a pie-like flavor throughout each piece of candy. This is a fit with Scorpio because of just how secretive this sign is. These aren't the people who are going to tell you everything and bare their hearts to you — no. They're going to keep their cards close to their chests, so to speak, until they get to know you really well. Even then, they may keep some things to themselves. Just like Scorpio, Reese's Peanut Butter Pie Miniatures are secretive about their true nature.
Scorpio's fiery personality may make you assume that you're dealing with a fire sign, but in reality, it's a water sign with incredible depth of emotion and intuition. This emotion, however, sometimes leads to anger or even explosiveness. But with their charisma, charm, and infectious energy, they can't help but draw others toward them. When you take a bite of this candy, you'll have the same reaction as you might have to a Scorpio: You're not really sure what's going on, but you like it.
Sagittarius: Reese's Marshmallow Peanut Butter Cups
There's no doubt that Sagittarius is a sign that knows how to have fun. It's the sign that's most closely associated with adventure and exploring, and people who fall under it have a lightheartedness that rubs off on whoever they spend time with. This is exactly why Reese's Marshmallow Peanut Butter Cups reflect the Sagittarian ethos so well. They're undeniably fun and playful with the inclusion of marshmallows, with a sweetness that echoes Sagittarius' personality.
But let's be honest: Marshmallows aren't super substantial. They're fluffy and add some lightness to the treat, but they're not there for substance or to provide any weight. And next to the creamy, salty, and perfectly rich peanut butter, this ingredient can seem kind of superfluous and unnecessary. This lightness and airiness in the marshmallow reflect Sagittarius' flakiness and struggle to commit. Still, this fun take on a classic Reese's is hard not to love, just like Sagittarius when it's sharing its ideas about philosophy, politics, and everything else it's interested in.