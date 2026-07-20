The Reese's Candy You Are, Based On Your Zodiac Sign

If you love the combo of chocolate and peanut butter, then there's a good chance that Reese's is one of your favorite candies. But these days, Reese's has expanded its candy portfolio far beyond the classic version of the treat. You can now find Reese's peanut butter cups that are enhanced by additional ingredients or textural elements, along with Reese's Pieces and more traditional-looking candy bars. This gives you a ton of new treats to try, but at the same time, the number of options at your disposal may seem a bit overwhelming.

It can be difficult to decide which of these treats you want to indulge in the next time you're doing some candy shopping, but by learning about which of these products best aligns with and reflects your zodiac sign, you may have a better idea of which one(s) to snag. Check out your sun sign's Reese's candy, but don't forget to look at your moon and rising sign as well. Not only will you have some delicious new candies to try, but you might even learn a bit more about yourself and how you think about the world in the process. Astrology has never tasted so sweet.