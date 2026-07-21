Change Culver's Pot Roast Sandwich Into A Heartier Meal With A One-Ingredient Twist

Not too long ago, Culver's, a Wisconsin-born fast-food restaurant, offered a scrumptious pot roast meal to its adoring customers. It came with an entire plate of juicy, tender shredded beef, mashed potatoes and gravy, steamed broccoli, and a fluffy dinner roll. But lately, customers have noticed it's vanished from the menu, with no hope of a return. If you're missing this delicious meal from Culver's, a simple ordering hack involving the beef pot roast sandwich should do the trick.

Next time you're at Culver's, try out this pot roast ordering hack, courtesy of TikTok user SydHatter. Order a beef pot roast sandwich without the bun (or simply remove the bun yourself) and a side of mashed potatoes. Then mix the two in a container for a heartier meal. The mashed potatoes come with a rich, savory gravy, but you can also order a massive portion of the beloved cheddar cheese sauce to pour on top. The cut of meat Culver's uses in its beef pot roast sandwich, slow-braised roast chuck, tastes reminiscent of a Sunday roast at home.

Beyond taste, this pot roast hack is fairly inexpensive. Depending on location, a plain beef pot roast sandwich costs around $6.89 — the value basket with fries and a drink is around $11 — and a medium mashed potatoes costs about $3.69 more. In our opinion, it's quite the steal, and most closely resembles the pot roast dinner we came to know and love.