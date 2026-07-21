Change Culver's Pot Roast Sandwich Into A Heartier Meal With A One-Ingredient Twist
Not too long ago, Culver's, a Wisconsin-born fast-food restaurant, offered a scrumptious pot roast meal to its adoring customers. It came with an entire plate of juicy, tender shredded beef, mashed potatoes and gravy, steamed broccoli, and a fluffy dinner roll. But lately, customers have noticed it's vanished from the menu, with no hope of a return. If you're missing this delicious meal from Culver's, a simple ordering hack involving the beef pot roast sandwich should do the trick.
Next time you're at Culver's, try out this pot roast ordering hack, courtesy of TikTok user SydHatter. Order a beef pot roast sandwich without the bun (or simply remove the bun yourself) and a side of mashed potatoes. Then mix the two in a container for a heartier meal. The mashed potatoes come with a rich, savory gravy, but you can also order a massive portion of the beloved cheddar cheese sauce to pour on top. The cut of meat Culver's uses in its beef pot roast sandwich, slow-braised roast chuck, tastes reminiscent of a Sunday roast at home.
Beyond taste, this pot roast hack is fairly inexpensive. Depending on location, a plain beef pot roast sandwich costs around $6.89 — the value basket with fries and a drink is around $11 — and a medium mashed potatoes costs about $3.69 more. In our opinion, it's quite the steal, and most closely resembles the pot roast dinner we came to know and love.
Other Culver's menu hacks for creating hearty meals
This trick isn't the only one up customers' sleeves. Just do a little sleuthing online, and you'll find tons of posts and forums dedicated to easy and delicious Culver's menu hacks. For instance, if you love the chain's Wisconsin cheese curds, you can make them 10 times better by ordering two extra menu items: George's chili and cheddar cheese sauce. The curds, sauce, and chili combined in one container make the perfect chili cheese fries dupe.
Another popular substitution? Elevating Culver's burgers with this tasty swap: sourdough bread. Instead of a fluffy Kaiser roll, which is amazing, of course, try something different by requesting sourdough that's been lightly grilled. It's a fairly easy swap for staff, since they already have the bread ready for Sourdough Melts. Just remember that Culver's is a made-to-order restaurant, so you might wait a little longer at the pick-up line for your customized meal. But we promise it's worth the wait!