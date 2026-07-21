Is A Fingerprint-Resistant Stainless Steel Refrigerator Worth The Upgrade?

Price may be the biggest factor you consider when deciding on a new fridge, but storage capacity, brand reputation, appearance, and special features like smart technology can also influence your choice. Over the last decade or so, fingerprint-resistant stainless steel has become an increasingly common material for refrigerator finishes, giving shoppers another option to consider. However, fingerprint-resistant coatings come at a premium, costing about $100 to $150 more depending on the refrigerator, manufacturer, and seller. That extra cost may be worthwhile for a few reasons, including how much easier the finish makes cleaning the appliance.

Traditional stainless steel looks great but homeowners sometimes wish they'd thought twice about buying it after experiencing the hassle of keeping it clean. Fingerprint-resistant stainless steel keeps the surface of your refrigerator looking cleaner longer. It's treated with a coating that helps make oils from your fingers less visible when you touch the surface. The oil and smudges are still there, but the difference is that the coating makes them much harder to notice. Cleaning the surface is also easier because smudges don't adhere as well.

The biggest advantage of a fingerprint-resistant coating may not just be the appearance, but the time you save keeping the refrigerator clean. You could find yourself cleaning traditional stainless steel daily. Maybe more than once a day if you have children with sticky fingers or a very busy household. Fingerprint-resistant coatings often mean you can simply wipe the refrigerator down without spending much time cleaning visible marks. Weighing these considerations will help avoid some of the common mistakes people make when buying refrigerators. One other niche reason for buying fingerprint resistant stainless steel is that it could increase the resale value of your home. The appliances themselves are more valuable and so they may also look better in staged photos.