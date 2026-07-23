Wendy's Best Chicken Item Isn't The One You'd Expect — You May Need To Change Up Your Order
When you think of Wendy's, what comes to mind? For many, it's the iconic Frosty, the flavors of which one of our tasters tried and ranked, its chili, or its Baconator. However, one of the most slept-on categories at the iconic fast food chain is its chicken.
When we sent a writer to rank every Wendy's chicken item, they were surprised by the item that took the top spot in their rankings. It wasn't the nuggets, nor was it some derivative of the chicken sandwich. Rather, it was the Cobb Salad, which features a lettuce base, grilled chicken, diced tomatoes, shredded cheddar, chopped hard-boiled eggs, applewood-smoked bacon, crispy fried onions, and a side of ranch dressing.
Our taster appreciated how all of the elements of this salad balanced each other, with the bacon adding salt, cheese adding richness, and chicken adding heartiness. Although it might not be the item you instinctively order at the chain, which is more often associated with burgers and Frostys than salads, it's surely a chicken item that can hold its own.
Why Wendy's Cobb Salad is beloved among customers
Surprisingly, the love for this salad isn't just limited to our taster. Many folks have taken to social media sites like Reddit to share how much they enjoyed this salad. In one thread asking about the chain's salad options, the Cobb clearly got a lot of love. "The cobb salad is good. I love the crispy onions and toppings," one user said. Another fan was pleasantly surprised, stating on Facebook, "I haven't ordered one in a long time but toppings were great and grilled chicken was delicious."
However, some note they steer clear of Wendy's salads altogether (and not just because of the 2026 Cyclospora outbreak). Rather, some folks who have worked at Wendy's — and other fast food chains more broadly — say they never get the salads. "We kept the lettuce in a giant lexan, and not only did people leave the lid off, they didn't care how wet/bad the lettuce was," said one alleged fast food chain employee. "They'd just scoop it into the container and throw the other ingredients (which may or may not have lids) on top, then they'd throw some (probably) old microwaved chicken on it." While we didn't find that this is a universal experience, and that salads are not one of the fast food items you should consider avoiding, this anecdote is still worth considering when you're next deciding which chicken item to order off the Wendy's menu.