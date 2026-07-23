Wendy's Best Chicken Item Isn't The One You'd Expect — You May Need To Change Up Your Order

When you think of Wendy's, what comes to mind? For many, it's the iconic Frosty, the flavors of which one of our tasters tried and ranked, its chili, or its Baconator. However, one of the most slept-on categories at the iconic fast food chain is its chicken.

When we sent a writer to rank every Wendy's chicken item, they were surprised by the item that took the top spot in their rankings. It wasn't the nuggets, nor was it some derivative of the chicken sandwich. Rather, it was the Cobb Salad, which features a lettuce base, grilled chicken, diced tomatoes, shredded cheddar, chopped hard-boiled eggs, applewood-smoked bacon, crispy fried onions, and a side of ranch dressing.

Our taster appreciated how all of the elements of this salad balanced each other, with the bacon adding salt, cheese adding richness, and chicken adding heartiness. Although it might not be the item you instinctively order at the chain, which is more often associated with burgers and Frostys than salads, it's surely a chicken item that can hold its own.