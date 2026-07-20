14 Best Cheeseburgers Guy Fieri Ate On Diners, Drive-Ins And Dives
While there's no shortage of food-related television shows out there, there's something about "Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives" that stands out. It's a magical formula that shines a spotlight on local hotspots and hard-working restaurant staff that go above and beyond to create something special in their towns and cities. When you add in some out-of-this-world creativity and Guy Fieri's infectiously fun personality, it's no wonder the show's been so successful over time. Part of the brilliance is that Fieri's focusing on everyday foods that everyone loves — like cheeseburgers.
Fieri has definitely visited numerous places serving the kind of cheeseburgers we wish we could grab through our screens. Creative toppings, fun and funky cheeses, and — of course — perfectly-prepared patties all come together in ways that we'd go as far as to describe as glorious. So where were the best cheeseburgers he ate on the Food Network series?
We did a deep dive through countless episodes, and selected some of the standouts. We looked for the burgers that Fieri himself was blown away by, those burgers that had him breaking out the hunch method, going back in for more bites, and celebrating chefs in honest admiration. Each of these burgers are still on the featured restaurant's menu as of this writing, so let's take a look at where to head for some of the best cheeseburgers seen on "Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives."
Sebastian Burger at the Brindle Room
Calling something the best burger in the country is high stakes, so we can only imagine what Guy Fieri was thinking when he headed to the Brindle Room in New York City after being told that's what he'd find there. He was clearly impressed during a "Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives" episode that originally aired in 2014.
This starts with the house-ground, bone-in prime rib and chuck. Add minimal seasoning, American cheese, and caramelized onions, and you have a cheeseburger that might look deceptively simple. Of course, a great cheeseburger doesn't need a lot of ingredients, and Fieri loved the rich juiciness coupled with the sweetness of the onion, perfectly melted cheese, and kind of crust that adds a texture and flavor you'll want to write home about.
While there are a ton of great burgers in New York City, you'll often hear the Sebastian burger celebrated as being the kind of classic, straightforward burger that makes anyone's day a little bit better. It's been that way for years, and it's an ideal example of how simplicity can be key.
(646) 590-0274
647 E 11th St, East Village, NY 10009
The Mac Attack at the Boston Burger Company
When Guy Fieri came face-to-face with a mac and cheese burger at the Boston Burger Company during a 2012 episode of "Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives," he noted a burger had to be something truly special to make it onto the show — and this one fit the bill. When visiting the kitchen, Fieri found super-fresh, hand-made burger patties, plus macaroni and cheese that was scratch-made, too. American, cheddar, cheddar jack, parmesan, and pecorino romano cheeses all came together for some off-the-charts cheesiness.
When more cheese and crisped-to-order bacon was piled on a locally-made bun with that fresh burger, Fieri called it one of the most outrageous burgers he'd ever seen. Unsurprisingly, the taste delivered, too, providing an ideal combination that was just a little extra. The cheeseburger has been a fan favorite at the restaurant for a long time, especially with those who've followed in Fieri's footsteps to discover these cheeseburgers are no joke. Plus, if you can't get enough of the cheeseburger, we also have to mention the mac and cheese egg rolls get some stellar recommendations, too.
Multiple locations
The brisket cheeseburger at Fox Bros. Bar-B-Q
Some might wonder who goes to a BBQ spot for a cheeseburger, but Guy Fieri did. In 2015, he visited Fox Bros. Bar-B-Q for a "Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives" episode, where they found the brisket cheeseburger. At the time of filming, brothers Jonathan and Justin Fox told Fieri they went through around 10,000 pounds of brisket and pork every week, and there's a lot going into this cheeseburger.
The burger starts with Angus beef that's carefully prepped, seasoned, and smoked for up to 12 hours. The barbecue sauce is scratch-made, and the cheese is a patty of house-made pimento cheese. It's topped with jalapeño mayo — that's also made in-house — and served on a toasted bun with bacon, pickles, tomato, and onion.
Fieri raved about everything from the taste and texture of the chopped brisket, nothing it had the right amount of fat and texture from the pimento cheese and the fresh veggies. Now, some might argue whether or not it fits the technical description of a cheeseburger. But that's what it was called on the show, and it's so delicious that you're unlikely to care about the details.
Multiple locations
The Bruiser at Grover's Bar & Grill
Buffalo, New York might be best known for wings (where the origin story of Buffalo wings is debated). But when Guy Fieri visited there during the seventh season of "Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives," he made locals proud by showcasing one of the Buffalo area's best burgers. Grover's, in East Amherst, is known for putting out massive burgers, including the Bruiser. The beef is so good that there's no seasoning required, and patties are a minimum of 12 ounces ... give or take.
Fieri wasn't just blown away by the size, but with the crispy, crunchy texture on the outside of the patty. They're done on the flattop with onions, a bun, and a lot of butter (seriously: like a wild amount of butter). Cajun spices enter the picture, and so does a lot of bleu cheese that gets melted over the entire thing.
It's been a fan favorite for a long time, and we also have to mention one more thing. Cheeseburger soup is also on the menu, and it's basically every element of a cheeseburger in soup form. Fieri was skeptical — especially when the lettuce and tomato was added — but confirmed it's downright delicious and a legit cheeseburger (sort of).
(716) 636-1803
9160 Transit Rd, East Amherst, NY 14051
The Devil's Revenge at Grill-a-Burger
There are a lot of burgers on the menu at Grill-a-Burger, and Guy Fieri tried a few when he stopped by in 2017 for a Triple D episode titled "Burgers, Beef and Barbecue." These included the Devil's Revenge, a super spicy cheeseburger with caramelized onions, pepper jack cheese, bacon, lettuce, and tomato. The heat comes from fried serrano peppers, a sauce made from habaneros, sriracha mayo, and chipotle ketchup.
Fieri quickly found out that those in the kitchen were not messing around. Still, he later added that it was flavorful heat, about more than just the pain. A flattop gives the patty that super-nice sear, and after Fieri summoned the courage, he dug into this one. Once he did, he was astonished by just how well-balanced each bite was, with heat and spice that came together to create an outstanding burger for anyone who likes their spicy dishes to deliver as much flavor as heat. Others confirm that it's downright delicious, and are avocado fries the perfect accompaniment? They might be.
(760) 346-8170
73091 Country Club Dr, Palm Desert, CA 92260
The bison burger at Jax
In a "Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives" episode that spotlighted capital cities, Guy Fieri headed up to Canada for a visit to Jax. The Ontario bistro prides itself on local sourcing, ultra-fresh food, and breads made in-house. It shocked Fieri with all the steps that went into creating a truly outstanding bison burger, starting with the house-made brined pork loin, and scratch-made brioche buns.
To say the food is a labor of love here is clearly an understatement. Juicy bison patties come perfectly crisped off the flattop, and are served with cheddar, a slice of pork loin, garlic aioli, caramelized onions, greens, and house-made pickle. Fieri had nothing but praise for the way everything came together, from details like the brine on the pork, to the kick of the cheddar. During the ask-the-customers segment, it was clear that this is the kind of burger that stuns people into silence. More than that, it's the kind of burger that makes a restaurant a destination, rather than just a place to stop when you're on your way to somewhere else.
(613) 514-0565
479 Bronson Ave, Ottawa, Ontario, Canada
The Firehouse at Lankfords Grocery
Lankfords has been around since 1937, and any time there's talk about the best burgers in Houston, you can be pretty positive it's going to be mentioned. And when Guy Fieri was there for Triple D in 2009, he was sweating after one bite of Lankfords' Firehouse burger. That's not necessarily a bad thing, but there's no denying he seemed a little worried when he got confirmation that this place was growing its own habanero peppers.
As if the sauce from those peppers wasn't enough, Fieri also got a front row seat to the house-made cayenne butter. It was the kind of deep red color that gives anyone the yikes, and was ladled onto the burger along with American cheese, habanero mustard sauce, jalapeños, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, and pickles. It was hot, as expected, but it had him going back for more.
It's definitely over-the-top, possibly even a legit fire hazard. But at the end of the day, it got nothing but love from Fieri for being the best kind of heat found under the Texas sun. Word of warning, though: spice and heat levels may vary.
(713) 522-9555
88 Dennis St, Houston, TX 77006
The Hell Yea at The Quiet Few
Officially, the menu at The Quiet Few says the burger patties are top secret. But when Guy Fieri hit this Boston hotspot for a 2024 episode of "Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives," he was treated to a behind-the-scenes look at just how much goes into this delicious burger's recipe.
The burger includes rendered bone marrow and a slew of toasted spices flambéed with whiskey, which are combined with a blend of chuck, brisket, short rib, and Italian sweet sausage. The Hell Yea sauce is nearly as complex, with a mix of mayo, ketchup, white truffle oil, pickle juice, and a handful of other things. Onions are smoked over applewood chips, and when it comes time to assemble these bad boys, cheese is melted with the help of a spray of water that also just happens to be flavored with a dash of whiskey.
Complicated? Sure. But all good things come to those who wait, and if you think that (partial) list of ingredients is impressive, rest assured the whole is greater than the sum of its parts. Fieri called it an upscale sort of burger that's all grown-up, and customers confirm that this is not akin to fast food — it's much, much better.
(617) 561-1061
331 Sumner St, East Boston, MA 02128
The Hangover Burger at Skirted Heifer
You know that a place called the Skirted Heifer is going to take burgers seriously, and there are numerous options on the menu, including build-your-own options and an ever-changing burger of the week. When Guy Fieri stopped there during season 24 of "Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives," he made mention of the namesake burger, which is a reference to the "skirt" of cheese around it. But when it came time, the spotlight of the episode was firmly on the Hangover.
The burger has fans saying it's the best around by miles, and for Fieri, it was the attention to detail that truly made this cheeseburger and restaurant stand out from the crowd. Colorado beef starts things off, and it gets loaded up with cream cheese, bacon, Bloody Mary sauce, and — usually — an egg (which Fieri declined). Served with a side of brown sugar and cayenne fries, and it's easy to see how this would be a seriously delightful breakfast burger.
Multiple locations
The cheeseburger at Nic's Grill
Sometimes, Guy Fieri finds himself in a little hole-in-the-wall spot that's exactly the sort of place that every town deserves. That was the case during a 2009 Triple D episode that featured Nic's Grill, an Oklahoma City diner that's winning serious fans with delicious burgers and super friendly service. Onion burgers are the star, made with 75/25 ground beef ... and a ½-pound of it. The flattop gets loaded with burgers, buns, onions, and no small amount of butter, slices of cheese go on last, and its curly fries are freshly cut on-site.
But it's not just the burger and portions that are massive; Fieri's praise was, too. He called it proof that things don't have to be complicated to be delicious, and these extra-juicy patties were the backbone of burgers that were, simply put, the perfect example of what a cheeseburger should be. Sure, it's messy, and you're going to need some extra napkins. But it's also simple, straightforward goodness that has people raving that these are the best burgers in the city.
(405) 524-0999
1201 N Pennsylvania Ave, Oklahoma City, OK 73107
The Barnyard Burger at Cheffrey Eats
The menu at a food truck is usually pretty limited, but Boca Raton's Cheffrey Eats gets some serious kudos for always having something new on the menu — and that's in addition to outstanding burgers. When Guy Fieri took "Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives" there in 2023, he had the Barnyard Burger, a cheeseburger that's the polar opposite of simple and straightforward.
Meats are complicated: the dry rub alone involves 11 different spices and seasonings, then there's a marinade, and — of course — a scratch-made BBQ sauce ... which gets turned into the Bomb Sauce. In addition to the burger patty, there's the chicken that gets coated and deep fried, several slices of cheddar, a few pieces of bacon, and yep, it's the entire barnyard.
Fieri had one main issue with this burger, and that's the fact that the name was too PG-rated to really do it justice. It's just one of the reasons there's likely to be a decent wait at this place, and it's also one of the reasons people are happy to hang out.
(954) 647-4145
1141 S Rogers Circle, Boca Raton, FL 33487
The Cheddar Burger at Paradise Pup
Paradise Pup made a very early appearance on "Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives," way back in 2007's season 2. Yet it proved good things can come in small packages, as it's a teeny-tiny little spot that's been a Chicago area favorite for decades. Guy Fieri found out why when he picked up a cheddar burger. It's the kind of thing that has fans swearing it's the perfect example of how a burger can be done very simply and very well. It's a regular, go-to order for many, and has frequent guests saying it's totally worth the wait.
As for Fieri, he called this place a fast food spot that's showing exactly how it can and should be done with its cheddar burger. The beef is grilled on an ultra-hot surface for a perfect sear every time, and the buns are grilled, too, along with delightfully melty soft Wisconsin cheddar. Toppings are simple but flavors are bold, and with a juiciness that's off the charts, Fieri learned after just a few bites why people were lined up outside.
(847) 699-8590
1724 S River Rd, Des Plaines, IL 60018
The Toro Loco at In a Pickle
If you're like us, you believe there's no such thing as too much cheese. That's where the Toro Loco at In a Pickle comes in, with a burger that makes it into the sweetest of dreams. Now, Boston certainly has no shortage of outstanding burger places, but cheese-lovers will be enamored by this spot outside the city featured on Triple D in 2019. The cheese on this one is a thick slice of pepper jack that's breaded and fried, and not only are we here for it, but Guy Fieri was, too (and so was guest star Sammy Hagar).
Also on the burger were onion rings made with the help of some fiery-hot blitzed Cheetos, a roasted jalapeño sauce, and two massive burger patties. Fieri called out each component as bringing something outstanding to the table, resulting in a cheeseburger that's got just the right amount of heat with all the flavor — and did we mention the cheese? It's a massive burger, one so good you're not going to want to leave a bit of it on the plate, though it'll keep anyone looking forward to a return visit.
(781) 891-1212
265 Moody St, Waltham, MA 02453
The Peanut Butter Burger at Sabores
Sabores has locations in Logan and Hyrum, Utah, and it's the former that got a visit from Guy Fieri on "Divers, Drive-Ins and Dives" for a season 31 episode. The idea behind the restaurant involves highlighting internationally inspired foods, but its peanut butter burger had Fieri doubtful beforehand. His track record with peanut butter burgers wasn't great, but he gave it a try — and in doing so, taught us all a very important lesson in culinary second chances. After all, this cheeseburger came together in a way that changed Fieri's mind about peanut butter on burgers.
The peanut butter works well alongside a scratch-made chipotle aioli, pepper jack cheese, sriracha, lettuce, tomatoes, and onions. The chips, meanwhile, are house-made and freshly fried, too. Fieri lauded the combination of the sweetness of the peanut butter and the spicy heat of the sauces, balancing things in a way that made it an almost Thai-inspired burger. It's continued to win over skeptics in a big way, and helping us broaden our horizons is what Triple D is all about.
Multiple locations