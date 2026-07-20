14 Best Cheeseburgers Guy Fieri Ate On Diners, Drive-Ins And Dives

While there's no shortage of food-related television shows out there, there's something about "Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives" that stands out. It's a magical formula that shines a spotlight on local hotspots and hard-working restaurant staff that go above and beyond to create something special in their towns and cities. When you add in some out-of-this-world creativity and Guy Fieri's infectiously fun personality, it's no wonder the show's been so successful over time. Part of the brilliance is that Fieri's focusing on everyday foods that everyone loves — like cheeseburgers.

Fieri has definitely visited numerous places serving the kind of cheeseburgers we wish we could grab through our screens. Creative toppings, fun and funky cheeses, and — of course — perfectly-prepared patties all come together in ways that we'd go as far as to describe as glorious. So where were the best cheeseburgers he ate on the Food Network series?

We did a deep dive through countless episodes, and selected some of the standouts. We looked for the burgers that Fieri himself was blown away by, those burgers that had him breaking out the hunch method, going back in for more bites, and celebrating chefs in honest admiration. Each of these burgers are still on the featured restaurant's menu as of this writing, so let's take a look at where to head for some of the best cheeseburgers seen on "Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives."