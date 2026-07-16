13 Of The Best New Fast Food Items Of Summer 2026 So Far

Summer 2026 is in full swing, and many fast food restaurants have rolled out new seasonal offerings. The focus is on nostalgia, big and bold flavors, and reliable combinations folks know and love. There are also a few collaborative and cross-promotional efforts that have resonated with diners, proving that creative partnerships can pay off.

This year has already seen some great new fast food items, but summer kicks things into high gear. Tasting Table has already covered some of the restaurants making big changes in 2026, but not every new release has caught on. Sometimes a quick burst of positive press and some good word of mouth in the early weeks is all it takes to make an item a summertime smash.

To craft our list of the best fast food items of the season (so far), we've looked to that early buzz and read over the reactions across social media. Fans on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, YouTube, and Reddit have shared their opinions of these new items — and while nothing is universally loved, these stood out for earning the most consistently positive reactions from those who tried them.