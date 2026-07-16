13 Of The Best New Fast Food Items Of Summer 2026 So Far
Summer 2026 is in full swing, and many fast food restaurants have rolled out new seasonal offerings. The focus is on nostalgia, big and bold flavors, and reliable combinations folks know and love. There are also a few collaborative and cross-promotional efforts that have resonated with diners, proving that creative partnerships can pay off.
This year has already seen some great new fast food items, but summer kicks things into high gear. Tasting Table has already covered some of the restaurants making big changes in 2026, but not every new release has caught on. Sometimes a quick burst of positive press and some good word of mouth in the early weeks is all it takes to make an item a summertime smash.
To craft our list of the best fast food items of the season (so far), we've looked to that early buzz and read over the reactions across social media. Fans on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, YouTube, and Reddit have shared their opinions of these new items — and while nothing is universally loved, these stood out for earning the most consistently positive reactions from those who tried them.
Burger King Orange Dreamsicle Freezee King
Burger King kicked off the summer in June with a few new releases, but the one that really resonated with fans most was the Orange Dreamsicle Freezee King. Featuring a frozen orange slushy base and an orange cream cold foam topping, it's basically an orange Creamsicle turned into a drink. There's also orange cold foam and crunchy, orange, candy-like sprinkles on top. Fans on Facebook have called it "absolutely amazing!!!"
McDonald's Fried Apple Pie
McDonald's Fried Apple Pie is the stuff of fast food legends, even if our taste tester felt like it should've stayed in the past. The Fried Apple Pie was on the menu before it was discontinued in 1992. The baked apple pie has been on the menu since then, and while it's similar, you all know the difference between baked and fried. While not every current customer was around to try the original, some of those who were believe that McDonald's nailed it with this summer's re-release.
Burger King Firecracker Cookie Pie
Back to Burger King with a dessert released to celebrate America's 250th anniversary. The Firecracker Cookie Pie is like a cross between a cheesecake and a cookie, covered with patriotic sprinkles. The sugar cookie base provides a nice contrast to the creamy coating, delivering a texture no fast food dessert has before, so it's not just a colorful version of something you've experienced already. Reviews from fans who tried it on YouTube have called it a "perfect combination."
Wendy's Banana Swirl Frosty
This summer, Wendy's went all in for its collaboration with Illumination for the film "Minions & Monsters" to bring the Banana Swirl Frosty. The base is a traditional vanilla Frosty, but it's swirled with a sweet banana sauce. According to the ingredients list, some are artificial, but there's real banana puree in there as well. An early review on TikTok described it as "10 out of 10."
Taco Bell Fajita Street Chalupa
You can always count on Taco Bell for some innovations that hit with fans, and the Fajita Street Chalupa seems like another winner. "They're the highest quality item that I've had from Taco Bell in many years, maybe ever," said one Redditor. These chalupas feature cheesy, crunchy shells filled with steak or chicken and topped with seasoned peppers and onions, along with a creamy jalapeño sauce. Praise across all social media platforms is high.
Arby's Angus Cheesesteak
Arby's "has the meats" — and it's added even more with a new Angus Cheesesteak. Featuring shaved Angus steak, caramelized onions, and melted American Cooper cheese on a crunchy, sesame seed roll, it's now a permanent part of the Arby's menu. "I'm a big fan," said one YouTube reviewer. Another reviewer on YouTube who covered both the regular and the loaded ½ pound versions said, "This is sensational."
Firehouse Subs Smokin' Honey Melts
Breaking with the sub sandwich tradition, Firehouse Subs introduced two new additions to its growing melts line, featuring a honey chipotle sauce that ties them together. The Smokin' Honey Melts are made with provolone cheese, onions caramelized with brown sugar, bell peppers, and either grilled chicken or prime rib. Both versions have won over fans, with one review on Instagram calling the melts "incredibly good," while a YouTube reviewer gave the chicken melt a 9/10 score.
White Castle Garlic Parm Chicken Slider
White Castle expanded its menu this summer with the introduction of Garlic Parm Chicken Sliders. If you haven't had White Castle chicken in a while, it's worth noting that it upgraded its chicken patties in 2025. Topped with a garlic sauce made from parmesan, Asiago, and Romano cheese, the sliders feature a crispy chicken patty topped with crispy-fried onions. They've been called "delicious" on Facebook, and on YouTube they earned the rating of "pretty damn good."
Jack in the Box Hot Ones Sriracha Curly Fry Burger
This summer, Jack in the Box collaborated with the YouTube series "Hot Ones" to combine its hot sauces with various menu items, including burgers, chicken sandwiches, and curly fries. Though there are multiple "Hot Ones" items to choose from, the Sriracha Curly Fry Burger is the fan favorite. It's a cheeseburger topped with pickled jalapeños, seasoned curly fries, and "Hot Ones" Sriracha sauce. "The burger was good af," noted one fan on Reddit; another user on Instagram added, "Ooh, baby, that thing has some spice to it."
Carl's Jr. Spicy Chicken Maxx
The Spicy Chicken Maxx from Carl's Jr. takes the regular spicy chicken sandwich to the next level. The sandwich contains two spicy chicken patties, a slice of American cheese, a slice of Pepper Jack, lettuce, pickles, and tomatoes, all on a sesame seed bun. It's a big sandwich, and you can max out the spice by ordering it "Fiery Style" with added jalapeños and spicy mayo. Reviews have praised both the taste and the price, which varies by location but is generally under $6.
Dairy Queen Biscoff Cookie Blizzard
To coincide with the 2026 FIFA World Cup, Dairy Queen released a trio of internationally inspired Blizzard treats. While the other two have been moderately praised, it's the Biscoff Cookie Blizzard that has captured the most attention. Combining the sweet, caramelized cookie crunch of Biscoff with Dairy Queen's soft serve ice cream, the Blizzard was called "amazing" by fans on Reddit. On YouTube, one reviewer called it "pretty dynamite." Expect big cookie chunks and remember you can ask for unblended ones on top.
Little Caesars Webberoni Pizza
Another cross-promotion that excited fans was between Little Caesars and the fourth installment of Marvel and Sony's Spider-Man franchise, "Spider-Man: Brand New Day." The Webberoni is a large pepperoni pizza with a twist. It features mozzarella with a toasted, two-cheese blend and a web of shredded pepperoni. The pepperoni is the standout feature here, and a Little Caesars manager on Reddit said that they hope the chain keeps it around because "it's so much better."
Culver's Jalapeño Jack Pub Burger
Culver's is keeping it hot this summer with a Jalapeño Jack Pub Burger. Served on a brioche bun, the burger is topped with Pepper Jack cheese and a creamy jalapeño sauce along with lettuce and tomato. One Redditor didn't just think it was good, they said it was "so goooooooddddd!!!!!" Others have said that if you swap the brioche bun for sourdough, it gets even better. One review on YouTube noted that it did with jalapeño flavors what Burger King's recent spicy attempt tried but failed to do.