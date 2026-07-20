Looking To Buy White Fish? Read Up On These Red Flags Before Choosing Sea Bass

The fish market can be a confusing place since fish are often grouped by the characteristics of the meat as much or more than the species themselves. We see this in dishes that simply call for "white fish." Sea bass is an excellent type of white fish for such recipes, but it can be similarly confusing. Rather than referring to one fish or even one genus, "white fish" is a broad term used to designate several different species worldwide, some of which are much more sustainable than others.

To help us sort out the best sea bass for your kitchen — and what red flags shoppers should be aware of — we reached out to Dora Swan, founder of fin – your fishmonger. As she explains it, one of the biggest concerns for shoppers is choosing the right fish, as there are hundreds of different fish out there called sea bass. "Mediterranean Sea Bass is more commonly known as bronzini/bronzino/branzini in our country, or Loup de Mer if you're traveling abroad," Swan says. "Black Sea Bass is a kind of grouper, Barramundi is Asian Sea Bass. Most often, though, when people in the U.S. say 'sea bass,' they're referring to Chilean Sea Bass."

Knowing what type of sea bass you're buying is the first step toward determining whether it comes from a sustainable fishery. But even once you know the fish, another potential red flag is how it was caught. Some fishing techniques lead to much more bycatch and environmental damage than others.