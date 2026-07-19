11 Money-Saving Tips To Cut Electricity Costs With Your Refrigerator

Upgrading to a newer, more energy-efficient appliance is a great way to save on electricity costs. Over time, the money you spend on the new fridge should help pay for it. Plus, there are rebates available when getting a new energy-efficient fridge and recycling your old one.

Some older fridges use nearly twice as much electricity as newer fridges, even ones that are less than 10 years old. The type you get matters, too, as models with a freezer at the top generally consume less energy than others. The Energy Star Flip Your Fridge Calculator can help you know just how much you can save with a new fridge. For example, if you're replacing a 21.4-cubic-foot fridge with a freezer on the top from 1990 with a new appliance, the calculator estimates you'll save $186.22 per year, or over $623 in five years.

There's also an Energy Star Rebate Finder to help you see if there are any rebates available from your utility company when you get a new fridge or recycle an old one. The rebates range from around $10 to $250 as of this writing. Just be sure to read the fine print, because you might find that some have restrictions, like being only for landlords to use for replacing rental property fridges.