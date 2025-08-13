The Easy, Paper-Free Way To Find Out If Your Refrigerator Seal Is Leaking Air
Have you ever reached into your fridge to get something and found that it had gone bad much sooner than it should have? Maybe the air doesn't feel cold enough, or there's a faint smell that makes you wonder whether the fridge is working properly. If the rubber gasket around your fridge door doesn't sit flush, warm air can get in, cold air can escape, and your food could spoil while your energy bill goes up. There are a few ways to tell if the seal is leaking air, but one of the easiest ones only requires a flashlight. Even the one on your phone will work, and it only takes a minute.
Every refrigerator door has a flexible strip around the outside that presses flush to the frame when the door is closed. This helps create a nearly airtight seal to keep the inside cold. If the pleats in the seal become clogged, torn, or obstructed, it may no longer close properly and the refrigerator won't stay cold. You can test if that's the case by turning your flashlight on, placing it in the fridge, and closing the door. Check the seal all around the closed door to see whether any light is visible. This will work best in a darker kitchen. If you can see the light anywhere, your seal has failed.
How to take care of your fridge's gasket
The traditional DIY way to test your fridge seal requires a piece of paper, like a dollar bill. This version takes more time, but it can sometimes detect more subtle leaks than the light test. Close the fridge door on the dollar bill, leaving enough of it sticking out for you to grab. Then, with the door closed, try to pull the bill free. You'll need to repeat this around the entire door to test the whole gasket, so it takes longer than the light test. If the bill pulls loose with very little resistance at any point, that's a weak seal. It shouldn't be impossible to pull out, but there should be some resistance before it gives.
A weak seal doesn't mean a broken seal. You'll notice the flexible gasket is pleated, like a little accordion. Those pleats can get dirty and clogged up, so when you clean the fridge give them some attention with a simple vinegar and water solution or dish soap. Once everything is clean and dry, try the test again. If you can still see light after making sure the seal is clean and unobstructed, it may be time to replace the gasket.
Fridge gaskets are easy to find online if you know your make and model. Instructions for how to install them are easy to find online, including on YouTube. The test is easy and can help save energy in the kitchen, so there's no reason not to try.