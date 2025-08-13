The Easy, Paper-Free Way To Find Out If Your Refrigerator Seal Is Leaking Air

Have you ever reached into your fridge to get something and found that it had gone bad much sooner than it should have? Maybe the air doesn't feel cold enough, or there's a faint smell that makes you wonder whether the fridge is working properly. If the rubber gasket around your fridge door doesn't sit flush, warm air can get in, cold air can escape, and your food could spoil while your energy bill goes up. There are a few ways to tell if the seal is leaking air, but one of the easiest ones only requires a flashlight. Even the one on your phone will work, and it only takes a minute.

Every refrigerator door has a flexible strip around the outside that presses flush to the frame when the door is closed. This helps create a nearly airtight seal to keep the inside cold. If the pleats in the seal become clogged, torn, or obstructed, it may no longer close properly and the refrigerator won't stay cold. You can test if that's the case by turning your flashlight on, placing it in the fridge, and closing the door. Check the seal all around the closed door to see whether any light is visible. This will work best in a darker kitchen. If you can see the light anywhere, your seal has failed.