Forget Butter: This Aromatic Condiment Is A Game Changer For Sweet Potatoes With 10X The Flavor

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It's no secret that sweet and spicy is a flavor combo for the ages — they've belonged together long before "swicy" foods became popular. There are myriad ways to put these two flavors together, but one of the best involves topping roasted sweet potatoes with a spicy, aromatic condiment: chile crisp. Count this as one of the top ways to add more flavor to sweet potatoes.

Chile crisp is an oil-based hot sauce that originated in China but has endless variations and adaptations. The original from Laoganma includes peanuts, which give it a nutty crunch. It's made by frying chiles, aromatics, and nuts or seeds in oil. It's the perfect topping for slow-roasted sweet potato — creating harmony in flavor and texture. It's worth noting that chile crisp comes in varying degrees of spice, so pick one for your preference.

Topping roasted sweet potatoes with chile crisp is pretty straightforward. Once the sweet potatoes are done roasting in the oven, let them cool briefly. Then cut them in half lengthwise and throw them on an oiled grill to further caramelize the flesh. This step is optional, but it will bring even more sweetness into the dish. You can then top the roasted sweet potatoes with chile crisp, or cut them into wedges and drizzle it over top. You're in for a sweet, spicy, creamy, and crispy treat.