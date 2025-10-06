Give Your Sweet Potatoes A Savory Kick With This Japanese Condiment

Sweetness is a path a lot of you take when it comes to the sweet potato. After all, the flavor is written into the potato's very name — so it only makes sense that so many people like to top your casserole with sticky marshmallows on Thanksgiving. At the same time, there's something undeniably enticing about the different ways to make sweet potatoes savory. The Japanese condiment, miso paste, is the perfect candidate for this.

There are different types of miso paste. White miso is the most mellow, but even it is enough of a savory and umami powerhouse that it will bring depth to everything you add it to — your sweet potatoes included. In its own unique way, the condiment contrasts the potato's sweetness to bring out all of its hidden nuances. From the honeyed tone up front to that earthy scent at the back, miso and sweet potatoes prove that opposites really do attract.

Miso sweet potatoes deliver a slow unraveling of contrasting flavors: the sweet potato's caramelized waves melt into the umami-rich miso, with salty hints popping up in between each bite. The miso's subtle complexity layers over the rustic base, and the result is every bit as glorious as you'd expect it to be — but not nearly as complicated. This contradiction of complimentary flavors can be brought together in minutes with a simple miso glaze.