Give Your Sweet Potatoes A Savory Kick With This Japanese Condiment
Sweetness is a path a lot of you take when it comes to the sweet potato. After all, the flavor is written into the potato's very name — so it only makes sense that so many people like to top your casserole with sticky marshmallows on Thanksgiving. At the same time, there's something undeniably enticing about the different ways to make sweet potatoes savory. The Japanese condiment, miso paste, is the perfect candidate for this.
There are different types of miso paste. White miso is the most mellow, but even it is enough of a savory and umami powerhouse that it will bring depth to everything you add it to — your sweet potatoes included. In its own unique way, the condiment contrasts the potato's sweetness to bring out all of its hidden nuances. From the honeyed tone up front to that earthy scent at the back, miso and sweet potatoes prove that opposites really do attract.
Miso sweet potatoes deliver a slow unraveling of contrasting flavors: the sweet potato's caramelized waves melt into the umami-rich miso, with salty hints popping up in between each bite. The miso's subtle complexity layers over the rustic base, and the result is every bit as glorious as you'd expect it to be — but not nearly as complicated. This contradiction of complimentary flavors can be brought together in minutes with a simple miso glaze.
The never-ending saga of sweet potatoes and miso
A glaze is always a good place to start when it comes to miso — and you can customize it any way you like. Just mix the paste with water or soy sauce until it's smooth, and add in any flavor enhancers from there. Maple syrup and butter, for instance, can help to add a luscious richness to the glaze while fresh herbs and aromatics like garlic or ginger will help heighten the miso's savory goodness. You can even add some spice — whether that's in the form of dried chili powder or paste — to give your sweet potatoes even more dimension.
One thing to note is that you'll want to cook the potatoes first, then toss them in the glaze. From there, you'll can throw your roasted sweet potatoes back on the skillet or in the oven so the glaze will thicken and brown. But, given the classic sweet and savory combination, miso pairs with sweet potatoes in all of its forms — not just roasted. For example, miso is a great way to elevate the umami levels of your sweet potato soup and your garlic-mashed sweet potatoes. Or, if you've already got a plate of sweet potato gnocchi, a miso-based pasta sauce will dazzle everyone at the dining table.