Turn These Honey-Roasted Sweet Potatoes Into Hot Honey Ground Beef Bowls

Made with hearty beef and creamy cottage cheese, TikTok's hot honey ground beef bowls take "protein-packed" to the next level. Every ingredient in the bowl is as delicious as the next, but the drizzle of hot honey at the end ties everything together. If you can't get enough of the sweet stuff, make honey-roasted sweet potatoes with a fiery version of the condiment for a bolder taste.

Sweet potatoes are an integral part of the beef bowls, but with the exception of a dash of salt and pepper, they're not really spruced up at all. Recipe developer Hayley MacLean's honey roasted sweet potatoes amp up the veggie with the syrupy condiment, cinnamon, and a squeeze of lemon juice. Opting for hot honey over the standard kind gives the spuds a bold kick that complements the savory meat.

To give the potatoes a sweet and spicy glaze, whisk olive oil and hot honey with lemon juice, salt, pepper, and cinnamon. If you don't have any of the condiment at home, making hot honey is as easy as simmering it in a pot with some chili flakes. Once the ingredients are well combined, coat the sweet potatoes in the honey mixture and bake at 375 degrees Fahrenheit for 25 minutes.