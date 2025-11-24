Turn These Honey-Roasted Sweet Potatoes Into Hot Honey Ground Beef Bowls
Made with hearty beef and creamy cottage cheese, TikTok's hot honey ground beef bowls take "protein-packed" to the next level. Every ingredient in the bowl is as delicious as the next, but the drizzle of hot honey at the end ties everything together. If you can't get enough of the sweet stuff, make honey-roasted sweet potatoes with a fiery version of the condiment for a bolder taste.
Sweet potatoes are an integral part of the beef bowls, but with the exception of a dash of salt and pepper, they're not really spruced up at all. Recipe developer Hayley MacLean's honey roasted sweet potatoes amp up the veggie with the syrupy condiment, cinnamon, and a squeeze of lemon juice. Opting for hot honey over the standard kind gives the spuds a bold kick that complements the savory meat.
To give the potatoes a sweet and spicy glaze, whisk olive oil and hot honey with lemon juice, salt, pepper, and cinnamon. If you don't have any of the condiment at home, making hot honey is as easy as simmering it in a pot with some chili flakes. Once the ingredients are well combined, coat the sweet potatoes in the honey mixture and bake at 375 degrees Fahrenheit for 25 minutes.
Give hot honey ground beef bowls a boost with bold ingredients
Simple and delicious, the ground beef bowls typically feature only sweet potatoes, cottage cheese, avocado, and beef flavored with homemade taco seasoning. The dish doesn't require much to make an impact, but you can always add other ingredients for a heartier result. To keep in line with the Mexican-inspired theme, add in roasted corn and black beans. You can also throw in some quinoa or green rice to bulk things up.
If you're not keen on taco seasoning, cook the beef with soy and hoisin sauce, instead. For the hot honey mixture, throw some grated ginger and garlic into it for an earthier kick. You can stick to chili-flake infused hot honey, or mix the condiment with plenty of chili crunch for a textured finish on the sweet potatoes. Round out the bowl with cubed cucumbers, shredded carrots, diced radish, roasted edamame, and green onions.
Our Middle Eastern-spiced beef shawarma bowls can easily be given a sweet twist with the honeyed spuds. Heat up the ground beef with cumin, coriander, cloves, oregano, and paprika. For the sweet potatoes, pair the cinnamon with a sprinkle of sumac. Top off the bowl with diced cucumbers and tomatoes, pickles, an onion parsley salad, and tahini mixed with cream cheese, oil, and lemon juice.