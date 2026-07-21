Ditch Microplastics: The Eco-Friendly Alternative To Traditional Plastic Utensils
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Plastic utensils are never far from our daily lives. We find them just about everywhere, from school cafeterias and takeout packaging to airplane trays. They come with the convenience of quick, effortless meals, but along with that are mountains of waste and the quiet threat of microplastics. These reasons alone are enough to part with plastic utensils, and if there's any alternative material to try, it's bamboo.
Microplastics can sneak into our system by shedding from plastic kitchen tools, such as spatulas, chopping boards, cutlery, and containers, directly into our food and drinks. Black plastic cooking utensils might even come with the concerning problem of releasing harmful toxins. Bamboo utensils, thankfully, harbor zero plastic. Made from a plant-based material, bamboo kitchen kit consists of natural, biodegradable fibers, unlike polypropylene, nylon, and other synthetic materials.
As a production material, bamboo is also considered one of the most eco-friendly options out there due to its environmental sustainability. Bamboo plants grow and regrow extremely fast, requiring only about 5 years to meet harvesting standards. Once harvested, they regenerate quickly, so there are no concerns about depletion. On top of that, you would also be less likely to find bamboo utensils piled up in a landfill for hundreds of years. They naturally break down within 2 to 6 months in a composting environment, and in less ideal conditions or larger sizes, they may take up to 2 years. But crucially, they're not leeching out anything harmful even while they break down.
The pros and cons of bamboo utensils
Bamboo utensils are indeed one of the smartest, safest alternatives when you want to swap out plastic kitchen items. With incredible durability, you can rest assured that they won't break in half or scratch easily upon rough contact. Since they're also quite dense and not too porous, leaving little space for bacteria to build up, the utensils are overall a lot less susceptible to microbial growth. This also means the risk of cross-contamination with bamboo utensils is relatively low.
In addition to these anti-microbial qualities, bamboo is also lightweight and affordable enough that it fits into a wide range of both single-use and daily use items. You can find a set of heat-treated bamboo cooking utensils on Amazon priced for less than $18, as well as 12-inch bamboo tongs, biodegradable plates, bowls, disposable cutlery, and more. Most bamboo cutting boards are also quite reasonably priced compared to varieties made from hard wood, and start as low as 13 dollars for a set of two.
That said, bamboo is not without faults. One of the biggest setbacks that usually makes buyers think twice is its cleanability. Prolonged contact with hot water or being soaked for too long might cause bamboo utensils to splinter and crack over time, and yes, that means they don't tend to be dishwasher-safe. Instead, you will need to rinse them gently by hand with lukewarm soap water and carefully disinfect any stained area. Storage is also a concern, as high humidity or moisture can also cause bamboo to develop mold. Of course, if you're a matcha aficionado, you probably know this already from learning to prevent your bamboo matcha whisk from growing mold.