Do you love making matcha at home but worry your bamboo whisk will eventually grow mold? After all, it is constantly wet. Well, fret not, because we spoke to Jee Choe, a tea sommelier and the founder of the blog Oh, How Civilized, and uncovered how to prevent your matcha whisk from growing mold. It turns out the key rests in properly cleaning your matcha whisk after use. "I recommend rinsing the bamboo whisk with water right away after using it, then storing it on a whisk stand so that it can maintain its shape," Choe says. "Never put the bamboo whisk back into the plastic container it came in since that's how it can develop mold."

Bamboo is a natural, porous material. When it remains damp — especially in an enclosed space like its plastic packaging — it can retain moisture and warmth, thus creating the ideal, humid environment for mold to grow and thrive. The mold can also seep into the pores of the whisk, rendering it unusable. "Bamboo whisks need to be air-dried," Choe explains, "so it should be left out." So, after you rinse your bamboo whisk, set a paper towel on the counter, and place the whisk on top to air dry if you don't have a stand.