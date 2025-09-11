How To Prevent Your Matcha Whisk From Growing Mold
Do you love making matcha at home but worry your bamboo whisk will eventually grow mold? After all, it is constantly wet. Well, fret not, because we spoke to Jee Choe, a tea sommelier and the founder of the blog Oh, How Civilized, and uncovered how to prevent your matcha whisk from growing mold. It turns out the key rests in properly cleaning your matcha whisk after use. "I recommend rinsing the bamboo whisk with water right away after using it, then storing it on a whisk stand so that it can maintain its shape," Choe says. "Never put the bamboo whisk back into the plastic container it came in since that's how it can develop mold."
Bamboo is a natural, porous material. When it remains damp — especially in an enclosed space like its plastic packaging — it can retain moisture and warmth, thus creating the ideal, humid environment for mold to grow and thrive. The mold can also seep into the pores of the whisk, rendering it unusable. "Bamboo whisks need to be air-dried," Choe explains, "so it should be left out." So, after you rinse your bamboo whisk, set a paper towel on the counter, and place the whisk on top to air dry if you don't have a stand.
Never wash your matcha whisk with soap or in the dishwasher
If you're wondering if you can wash your bamboo whisk in a dishwasher, we've got the definitive answer for you. "Placing the whisk in the dishwasher isn't a good idea since the whisk shouldn't be cleaned with any soap or detergent," Choe says. "The whisk tips can easily break, so it's best to be gentle in cleaning it. A tip in cleaning bamboo whisks is to only get the tips below the black thread wet. You want to keep the handle dry, even when washing under water."
Now that you know how to properly wash and dry your matcha whisk, it will be your loyal tool, making the best homemade matcha drinks. But if you've gotten to these tips too late and notice your whisk has gotten a little moldy, it may be time to replace it. In that case, be sure to check out our tips on how to choose the best bamboo whisk for making matcha at home. And if you're craving a nice cup of matcha this week, be sure to try our delicious DIY matcha latte recipe.