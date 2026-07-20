How To Mix Light And Dark Cabinets In Your Kitchen To Give The Room Depth

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This is your permission slip to opt out of matching kitchen cabinets. While same-style cabinetry is certainly the dominant choice, going for contrasting colors instead can be very visually rewarding. But there are plenty of ways to get it wrong when mixing and matching light cabinets with dark ones. So to find out how to pull off this unconventional pairing, we spoke to Cara Woodhouse — interior designer, founder of Cara Woodhouse Interiors, and the author of "It's a Mood."

"The key is to make the contrast feel intentional," Woodhouse tells us. That's the difference between a kitchen that feels chaotic and one that feels harmonious. "I typically recommend choosing one dominant cabinet color and using the second as an accent, rather than dividing the kitchen evenly between the two," she says. In other words, think outside the box and consider your kitchen layout. The aim is to create a uniform look within the individual areas of your cooking space to avoid accidentally creating an eyesore. "For example, darker cabinetry can be used on an island, a pantry wall, or a bar area, while lighter cabinetry carries through the rest of the kitchen," suggests Woodhouse. This way, the color of each zone feels meticulously planned, rather than randomly put together.