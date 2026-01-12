These 4 Paint Colors Can Make Even The Smallest Kitchen Feel Larger

If you have a smaller kitchen, it's easy to get complacent about the cramped atmosphere and feel frustrated with your little space but not be able to see a way to change it. After all, you can't change the size of your kitchen, right? Well, technically, that may be true, but there are many clever ways to make your kitchen seem larger, and one of them is with the paint color you use for your walls and your cabinetry.

"To enhance the sense of space in smaller rooms, I recommend using paint colors with a high Light Reflective Value (LRV)," Erica Illions, designer and project manager at Kitchen Design Concepts, told Southern Living. The higher a paint color's LRV on a scale from 0, which is black, to 100, which is white, the more the paint will reflect light and make the space seem brighter and more open.

The color with the highest LRV is white. But that doesn't mean you have to paint your kitchen white for it to look bigger. You can still inject lots of style and personality into your space with color while making sure it's as visually open and airy as possible, giving your cooking area a peaceful, spacious feel. Let's get into the best paint colors to use to make your kitchen look and feel bigger than it is. These can be used for the walls, for the cabinetry, or both (though we don't exactly recommend painting your walls and cabinets the exact same color).