Grab These Two Trader Joe's Frozen Items For The Best Breakfast Sandwiches Under $6
In our write-up of the best budget-friendly Trader Joe's finds for feeding over four people, we paired Toaster Waffles and Chicken Breakfast Sausage Patties together for an inexpensive but filling breakfast combo. Trader Joe's Chicken Breakfast Sausage Patties cost $2.99 for six patties, making them just under 50 cents per patty. The Toaster Waffles are similar in price, at only $2.79 for eight waffles, which bring them to just under 35 cents per waffle. While they make a great breakfast when sitting side by side on a plate, you could pull a morning power move by using the two items to make breakfast sandwiches for a crowd — and all for less than $6.
Even if you were to double up on the servings, you're still spending far less than you would by ordering a breakfast sandwich from a fast food restaurant. Not to mention that using two Trader Joe's Toaster Waffles, instead of using sliced bread or an English muffin, also allows you to make a game-changing breakfast sandwich. With this waffle swap, you'll transform a basic waffle and simple chicken sausage patty into a heartier breakfast sandwich with much more textural appeal, thanks to the small pockets in the waffles. Without much extra effort, you can simply add ketchup or maple syrup (or both) to one side of the waffle, before placing one or two sausage patties on top and then finishing with a second waffle to make a sandwich.
Elevate your breakfast sandwich with some extra ingredients
To make this sausage and waffle breakfast sandwich even more filling, there are plenty of other ingredients you could introduce. The best and easiest add-on is cheese; simply melt a slice on top of the chicken sausage patty as you're heating it. A slice of sharp cheddar or even American are great options, whereas Pepper Jack would bring a bit of spice into the mix. No matter which you use, a slice of cheese will add both protein and fat to the sandwich, along with a decadent mouthfeel.
If you have more time, you could scramble an egg to add more protein and give another layer to your breakfast sandwich. Adding a fried egg even lends a creamy texture to the waffle sandwich, as the egg yolk will pop once you take a bite, dripping into the pockets of the waffle and adding a rich, sauce-like texture.
For a bit more excitement, you could use hot honey as a condiment (or try a combination of maple syrup and a few dashes of a Louisiana-style hot sauce) for a sweet and spicy contrast that complements both the buttery waffle and savory sausage patty. If you're feeling like you need some greens, adding a handful of arugula to the sandwich before sealing with the top waffle is a simple way to get in more vitamins and minerals, as well as add some peppery freshness.