What Setting Should A Refrigerator Be On In The Summer?

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As temperatures rise in the dog days of summer, the refrigerator arguably becomes the most popular appliance in the house. Frequent trips to the fridge for cold food and chilled drinks result in a lot of opening and closing of refrigerator doors; so much so that the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency estimates that Americans open their refrigerators nearly three dozen times a day.

But all those trips add up to a lot of hard work for a fridge to maintain its internal temperature at an optimal level to keep food fresh. While the Food and Drug Administration recommends keeping your fridge at 40 degrees Fahrenheit or below, it's widely recommended to set it a little cooler in the 35 to 38-degrees Fahrenheit range during summer. This ensures that food stays cool but doesn't freeze and there's a buffer to account for higher temps outside. It also helps give some wiggle room for the frequent opening and closing of a refrigerator door, when a significant amount of cold air can escape quickly.

So how do you set the appropriate temperature for your refrigerator? Read the manufacturer's instructions for your specific model to see what's recommended. Those with digital displays should be easy to set, but on older models with dials, the middle number is often the sweet spot — that's 3 on a 1-to-5 scale — or a 4 or 5 on a 1-to-9 scale. Setting it higher means the motor has to work harder to keep contents cool and setting it too low runs the risk of freezing what's inside.