The Small Appliance Gadget You'll Want In The Freezer During A Storm

We've all been there. There's torrential rain, thunder, and lightning, and inevitably, you've just done the biggest grocery shop of the month when the lights flicker off. Your fridge and freezer are suddenly ticking time bombs. In these cases, you need to know what to do with frozen foods when your power goes out. But there's a surefire way to know whether your food is still being kept at a safe temperature or not — an appliance thermometer.

They're cheap, easy to pop into your fridge and freezer, and worth it for the peace of mind it provides. A 2-Pack of Analog Refrigerator Freezer Thermometers will run you just under $7 on Amazon. According to the USDA, you should place an appliance thermometer between food packages in your freezer and wait five to eight hours for the most accurate temperature reading. Interestingly, the USDA also recommends putting your fridge thermometer in a glass of water in the middle of the refrigerator to get the best reading. Thus, you'll want to make sure you get your appliance thermometers up and running immediately.

This brings us to our next point: While they are extremely helpful in a storm to gauge whether or not your food is still safe, appliance thermometers can and should be used at all times. You could use something like the quarter trick to tell if your food is safe after a power outage, but wouldn't you rather rely on the certainty a thermometer provides?