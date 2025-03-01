What To Do With Frozen Foods When Your Power Goes Out
Whether it's the fault of a blustery winter storm or a busted power line, sudden power outages can spell trouble for your groceries. Foodies stock their freezers with the long game in mind: Bagged veggies with sempiternal shelf lives, leftovers lovingly packaged according to Ina Garten's tips for make-ahead meal prep, etc. Frozen food is supposed to last — but when a power outage hits, the game can change.
Once the inside of your freezer warms up to 40 degrees Fahrenheit or above, food has a two to four hour window before it will need to be discarded. Investing in an appliance thermometer, like this digital thermometer by RIY, can be useful here. After four hours above the 40 degrees Fahrenheit threshold, toss out raw or cooked meat, poultry, seafood, eggs (even if you followed our freezing tips), milk, soft or shredded cheeses, soups, casseroles, ice cream, frozen pizzas, and packaged freezer meals. Throwing away food is a drag, but it's not worse than compromising your health.
As always, keep common food rules in mind. Slightly-thawed frozen dinner rolls are going to be less risky to eat than slightly-thawed frozen scallops. Hardier foods like canned or packaged fruits, butter, bread, waffles, and uncut vegetables will probably be safe to refreeze even after the four-hour mark. To be sure, give each item a sniff test and a thorough pat-down. If it smells off or feels warm or soggy, toss it. And visible surface ice crystals are always a good sign.
Keep the freezer door shut, and keep your food inside the freezer (not out in the snow)
Luckily, foodies can employ a few strategies to save money, minimize food waste, and protect themselves from foodborne illnesses when they lose power. For starters, keep the freezer door closed to minimize the cold air escaping. Your freezer can keep frozen foods chilled for an impressive 24-48 hours if sealed.
In the case of extended outages, it's never a bad idea to hit the corner store for a bag of ice to stash in your freezer. If you have any frozen gel packs hanging out in there, these can also help maintain a lower temperature. "But Tasting Table," budget-conscious foodies might interject, "why would I buy ice when I can just put my frozen food outside? In the snow that knocked out my power in the first place?" In theory, utilizing nature's freezer might seem like a MacGuyer-worthy move ... but only in theory.
Outside, direct sun exposure can heat and spoil frozen food, let alone the risk of contamination via insects, wandering pets or wildlife, or contaminated soil or rainwater (rise up, NYC dwellers). Pro tip: While you might not be able to safely use the snow itself, you can fill clean, empty cans with water, wait for it to freeze, then pop 'em in your freezer as a zero-cost chiller. To maximize the collective coldness, arrange your frozen foods into a single pile. The items touching will help keep the cold locked in.