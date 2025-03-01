What To Do With Frozen Foods When Your Power Goes Out

Whether it's the fault of a blustery winter storm or a busted power line, sudden power outages can spell trouble for your groceries. Foodies stock their freezers with the long game in mind: Bagged veggies with sempiternal shelf lives, leftovers lovingly packaged according to Ina Garten's tips for make-ahead meal prep, etc. Frozen food is supposed to last — but when a power outage hits, the game can change.

Once the inside of your freezer warms up to 40 degrees Fahrenheit or above, food has a two to four hour window before it will need to be discarded. Investing in an appliance thermometer, like this digital thermometer by RIY, can be useful here. After four hours above the 40 degrees Fahrenheit threshold, toss out raw or cooked meat, poultry, seafood, eggs (even if you followed our freezing tips), milk, soft or shredded cheeses, soups, casseroles, ice cream, frozen pizzas, and packaged freezer meals. Throwing away food is a drag, but it's not worse than compromising your health.

As always, keep common food rules in mind. Slightly-thawed frozen dinner rolls are going to be less risky to eat than slightly-thawed frozen scallops. Hardier foods like canned or packaged fruits, butter, bread, waffles, and uncut vegetables will probably be safe to refreeze even after the four-hour mark. To be sure, give each item a sniff test and a thorough pat-down. If it smells off or feels warm or soggy, toss it. And visible surface ice crystals are always a good sign.