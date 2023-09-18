Are Leftovers And Frozen Foods Safer In A Frost-Free Freezer?

You might notice that the freezer in your refrigerator keeps food frozen with no icy layer inside, while if you have a deep-freezer it's likely to build up a layer of frost. The reason for that lack of ice is a simple technique built into home refrigerators that prevents frost from accumulating inside. Some manufacturers use a frost-free system that actually warms the freezer up by a few degrees, and any moisture that has accumulated will drain out to a tray to dry out. Others use a fan system to blow moisture out of the freezer (aka anti-frost system), meaning there's no frost from the get-go. You might wonder if there's any food safety issue with these different freezer types, and the answer is no. As long as food is kept at 0 degrees Fahrenheit or lower, the style of the freezer does not matter.

Your freezer keeps food safe because bacteria, yeast and molds that cause spoilage can't grow at low temperatures. The type of frost prevention that your freezer uses may not matter for food safety, but the texture and quality of your frozen foods can vary based on how you store them. We've got some key tips to share to make the most of your freezer, no matter which type you have.