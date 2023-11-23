12 Tips You Need To Know Before Freezing Eggs

Freezing raw eggs can be a game-changer, but there's a catch — leaving them in their shells is a no-go. The liquid in the egg expands during freezing, exerting pressure on the shell and often leading to a messy outcome. Broken shells not only leave the eggs unusable but also make for an unpleasant freezer cleanup.

But cracking eggs before freezing isn't just about avoiding a kitchen fiasco. Rather, it's about food safety. According to the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA), eggshell exteriors aren't the most sanitary item in your kitchen. Despite strict washing and sanitizing procedures, eggshells may still contain salmonella enteritidis, a bacteria linked to foodborne illness. If the egg's interior comes into contact with the exterior shell during freezing, you open the door to consuming this harmful bacteria.

However, if you accidentally freeze eggs in their shells and the shells remain intact, the USDA offers a lifeline. Technically, you can still eat them. Just keep them frozen until needed and thaw overnight in the refrigerator. The agency suggests opting for hard cooking in such cases. That's because frozen yolks take on a thick, syrupy consistency, making it nearly impossible to blend them with egg whites or other ingredients.