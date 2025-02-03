Here's The Best Way To Freeze Scallops For Optimum Freshness
Fresh scallop recipes are a delight for seafood lovers. Mildly sweet with an undeniable richness, these shellfish have a buttery, delicate texture, but also hold up well to multiple cooking methods, the most common being seared scallops. Because we view scallops as being somewhat delicate, and can be concerned about maintaining the freshness of seafood for safety purposes, it can seem like a challenge to consider freezing them. But it can be done, and if done correctly, you can enjoy fresh scallops at their best from your freezer for three months. Preparation and insulation are top priorities when freezing fresh scallops, but the most important trick for retaining freshness is to remove as much air as possible during the storage process.
Tasting Table spoke with seafood expert Russell Kook, executive chef of The Bellevue Chicago restaurant, about the best way to freeze scallops for optimum freshness. His advice includes single-layering, air removal, and proper storage bags. "For best results, freeze scallops flat in a Cryovac bag or airtight freezer-safe bag to remove as much air as possible. This prevents freezer burn and preserves the scallops' delicate texture," he says. Cryovac is restaurant-speak for most vacuum-sealed bags, but if you don't have a vacuum sealer like this machine on Amazon you can easily use an airtight freezer bag and double-bag it for extra protection. Choose a freezer bag with a reputation for keeping out moisture, such as these Stasher silicone bags. You'll also want to do a couple of other things to prep the scallops in the best way for the freezer.
How to prep and freeze scallops for freshness
Before you store your scallops in the freezer, rinse them briefly in cold water to remove any dirt, and dry them thoroughly. This is as easy as placing them on a cutting board and patting them dry with a cloth or paper towel. Next, place the scallops in your bag in a single layer. This ensures even placement and less chance of air pockets. If you have a vacuum sealer, use that, and if you're using a freezer bag, here's a great trick: Use water to get an airtight seal. This is called the water displacement method for sealing freezer bags, and it works great. To do it, close the bag across the top but leave about an inch open, and slowly submerge the bag into a large bowl or container of water. Stop short of the top and seal the bag all the way. The water pressure will push all the air out of the bag, and the scallops will be airtight. Double bag them for extra insulation.
While USDA guidelines for fresh fish and shellfish indicate that you can safely store your scallops in the freezer for up to 12 months, the taste and texture will be compromised the longer you keep them frozen. Up to three months is a better gauge to use before thawing them. Russell Kook advises, "Properly frozen scallops should still feel firm and fresh when thawed, but if they show signs of excessive frost or discoloration, it's time to toss them."
To defrost scallops, it's best to leave them in the refrigerator for about 12 hours, then to pat them dry before cooking.