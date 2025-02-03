Here's The Best Way To Freeze Scallops For Optimum Freshness

Before you store your scallops in the freezer, rinse them briefly in cold water to remove any dirt, and dry them thoroughly. This is as easy as placing them on a cutting board and patting them dry with a cloth or paper towel. Next, place the scallops in your bag in a single layer. This ensures even placement and less chance of air pockets. If you have a vacuum sealer, use that, and if you're using a freezer bag, here's a great trick: Use water to get an airtight seal. This is called the water displacement method for sealing freezer bags, and it works great. To do it, close the bag across the top but leave about an inch open, and slowly submerge the bag into a large bowl or container of water. Stop short of the top and seal the bag all the way. The water pressure will push all the air out of the bag, and the scallops will be airtight. Double bag them for extra insulation.

While USDA guidelines for fresh fish and shellfish indicate that you can safely store your scallops in the freezer for up to 12 months, the taste and texture will be compromised the longer you keep them frozen. Up to three months is a better gauge to use before thawing them. Russell Kook advises, "Properly frozen scallops should still feel firm and fresh when thawed, but if they show signs of excessive frost or discoloration, it's time to toss them."

To defrost scallops, it's best to leave them in the refrigerator for about 12 hours, then to pat them dry before cooking.