What Too Much Fertilizer Does To Vegetable Gardens, And How To Fix It

When we plant vegetable gardens, we hope to see a healthy bunch of plants, thriving and producing all kinds of delicious veggies. We weed, prune, water, and fertilize according to schedule and excitedly wait to harvest. But sometimes, gardeners get impatient and add more fertilizer than recommended in hopes of boosting the plants' productivity, which is a big vegetable gardening mistake. Unknowingly, they're causing more damage than good. If you apply fertilizer too often or in a higher concentration than is recommended, you run the risk of overfertilizing. This can lead to disastrous consequences rather than a more bountiful harvest.

At first, you may not think anything is wrong. The plants appear healthy, with lush and abundant leaves. Then, you'll notice your tomato plants are big and bushy, but very few tomatoes are setting. The same is happening to your chile plants, squashes, cucumbers, and other fruit-bearing vegetables, as the blooms keep dropping off the plant.

Using more fertilizer than recommended leads to a nutrient imbalance that interferes with the plant's development. You'll notice stunted growth, and the leaf edges may turn yellow and curl or look brown and scorched. The plants may begin wilting due to root damage. In extreme cases, the plants may even die. It's not just the plants that suffer either; the accumulation of salts also affects the soil, upsetting its chemical balance and destroying microbial populations.