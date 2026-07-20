Forget Chuck: Beef Pot Roast Is 10X Better With This Cut Of Meat

Considering how many pot roast recipes we have here at Tasting Table, the one-pot meal is clearly a favorite staple in many households. A big reason for its popularity is that it transforms a cheap cut of beef into a succulent, melt-in-your-mouth roast. It is surrounded by the most flavorful gravy, which absorbs the flavors while becoming the sauce of both the meat and vegetables. While chuck roast is arguably the most popular cut of beef for a pot roast, the better cut to use is brisket.

Chuck roast has a super beefy flavor and much higher fat content than brisket, a leaner cut with a more mellow umami flavor. Because brisket is much leaner and has a lot of connective tissue running uniformly, it will benefit from a low-and-slow cooking method, as is the case with smoked barbecue brisket. The fat cap on top of the brisket will baste it as it slowly braises, contributing to a rich gravy that won't be as greasy as the gravy from a much fattier chuck roast. Another big difference between chuck roast and brisket is that chuck roast will fall apart as it cooks, while a brisket's intricate matrix of fibers and tissues keeps it whole and sliceable. So, it becomes a flavorful, ultra-tender, melt-in-your-mouth roast that you can cut into beautifully presented slices to douse in the flavorful gravy along with the vegetables.