Forget Chuck: Beef Pot Roast Is 10X Better With This Cut Of Meat
Considering how many pot roast recipes we have here at Tasting Table, the one-pot meal is clearly a favorite staple in many households. A big reason for its popularity is that it transforms a cheap cut of beef into a succulent, melt-in-your-mouth roast. It is surrounded by the most flavorful gravy, which absorbs the flavors while becoming the sauce of both the meat and vegetables. While chuck roast is arguably the most popular cut of beef for a pot roast, the better cut to use is brisket.
Chuck roast has a super beefy flavor and much higher fat content than brisket, a leaner cut with a more mellow umami flavor. Because brisket is much leaner and has a lot of connective tissue running uniformly, it will benefit from a low-and-slow cooking method, as is the case with smoked barbecue brisket. The fat cap on top of the brisket will baste it as it slowly braises, contributing to a rich gravy that won't be as greasy as the gravy from a much fattier chuck roast. Another big difference between chuck roast and brisket is that chuck roast will fall apart as it cooks, while a brisket's intricate matrix of fibers and tissues keeps it whole and sliceable. So, it becomes a flavorful, ultra-tender, melt-in-your-mouth roast that you can cut into beautifully presented slices to douse in the flavorful gravy along with the vegetables.
Ways to season and accompany brisket pot roast
We aren't the only ones advocating for a brisket pot roast, as even celebrity Chef Alex Guarnaschelli puts brisket in her top three choices for pot roast, alongside chuck roast and top round. And a brisket pot roast will work well in a Dutch oven or slow-cooker, becoming succulent and developing an utterly rich gravy in a hands-off one-pot meal. You can take a brisket pot roast into many flavorful directions, not just with seasonings but also in serving style and accompaniments. You can always go for a classic pot roast profile with beef stock, red wine, tomato paste, and Worcestershire sauce, along with aromatics like garlic and herbs like rosemary. Hunks of potato, celery, pearl onions, and carrots are the most common accompaniments to throw into the pot roast pot.
You can also switch up your flavor profiles with different culinary themes. Use beer, juniper berries, and aromatics in the braising liquid for brisket pot roast to accompany with red cabbage and bratwurst for a German-style pot roast. Serve over spaetzle or alongside a German potato salad. Add packets of ranch seasoning and pepperoncini to the pot roast for a spicy Mississippi roast. Bring even more umami-richness to the pot by adding portobello mushrooms or a mushroom blend. For Middle Eastern flair, try seasoning your brisket roast with harissa, paprika, and a pinch of cinnamon, and then embellish with garbanzo beans and carrots over a bed of couscous.