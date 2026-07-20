Not Chicken Fries Or Onion Rings: This Is Burger King's Best Side, By Far

Your go-to Burger King order might be a Whopper and chicken fries, but hear us out: There's an even better side on the menu, and you should be ordering it every single time. Sure, the fast food chain's best side is subjective, but we have to argue that this one features everything you could want in a side dish. It's cheesy, crispy, filled with herbs, and totally dippable. That's right: When it comes to BK sides, we think mozzarella fries take the cake.

If the name wasn't obvious enough, mozzarella fries are essentially mozzarella sticks, only they're thinner and shaped like a french fry. We ranked mozzarella fries as number one in our Burger King sides ranking for a few reasons, but perhaps most notably, each fry offers a satisfying cheese pull, proving that these aren't your average frozen mozzarella sticks. The cheese is a blend of mozzarella, Parmesan, and Romano cheese, and the breading is coated in garlic powder and parsley, creating a nice herby flavor.

When you order a side of mozzarella fries (which you can do in packs of four, eight, or 12), you'll also get a marinara dipping sauce alongside it. There are plenty of other great sauces to dip mozzarella sticks in, but marinara is a reliable favorite. While BK's version is on the sweeter side, it provides a fresher flavor that contrasts beautifully with the cheesy fries. The two come together to make an absolutely delicious side; they're so good, they might just outshine your Whopper.