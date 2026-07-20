Not Chicken Fries Or Onion Rings: This Is Burger King's Best Side, By Far
Your go-to Burger King order might be a Whopper and chicken fries, but hear us out: There's an even better side on the menu, and you should be ordering it every single time. Sure, the fast food chain's best side is subjective, but we have to argue that this one features everything you could want in a side dish. It's cheesy, crispy, filled with herbs, and totally dippable. That's right: When it comes to BK sides, we think mozzarella fries take the cake.
If the name wasn't obvious enough, mozzarella fries are essentially mozzarella sticks, only they're thinner and shaped like a french fry. We ranked mozzarella fries as number one in our Burger King sides ranking for a few reasons, but perhaps most notably, each fry offers a satisfying cheese pull, proving that these aren't your average frozen mozzarella sticks. The cheese is a blend of mozzarella, Parmesan, and Romano cheese, and the breading is coated in garlic powder and parsley, creating a nice herby flavor.
When you order a side of mozzarella fries (which you can do in packs of four, eight, or 12), you'll also get a marinara dipping sauce alongside it. There are plenty of other great sauces to dip mozzarella sticks in, but marinara is a reliable favorite. While BK's version is on the sweeter side, it provides a fresher flavor that contrasts beautifully with the cheesy fries. The two come together to make an absolutely delicious side; they're so good, they might just outshine your Whopper.
We aren't the only ones who love BK's mozzarella fries
Burger King released its mozzarella fries back in 2024, and before that, they had mozzarella sticks. For the most part, customers are loving the fry version of this beloved classic. One Reddit user says that the mozzarella fries "are a thousand times better than the old mozzarella sticks," noting that "they're actually seasoned," whereas the old mozzarella sticks tasted bland. A few others agreed, with another Redditor noting that you "can taste the seasoning on it." A third describes the cheese as "fresh and stretchy," and we have to agree.
While there are plenty of folks out there who love the mozzarella fries as much as we do, naturally, there are contrarians, too. Many folks agree that the marinara sauce is far too sweet, with one Redditor noting that "it almost tastes like ketchup." When it comes to the fries themselves, one customer writes, "I miss the mozzarella sticks they used to have. These [have] too much breading per cheese. Bummer." A few commenters also express their preference for Arby's mozzarella sticks, with one writing, "Arby's sticks are much much better." Arby's mozzarella sticks are certainly among the fast food sides that are better than the mains, but you'll just have to try BK's version for yourself to make the call.