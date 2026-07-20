Freddy's Best Burger On The Menu Is Loaded With Steakhouse-Style Toppings
Freddy's Frozen Custard and Steakburgers is one of the newer additions to a long list of beloved burger chains. And if you're lucky enough to have one near you, we recommend giving it a try. We tasted eight of Freddy's steakburgers, ranking them according to overall flavor, balance of ingredients, and complexity. All of these perfectly executed smash burgers were delicious, but the best burger on the menu was loaded with steakhouse-style toppings.
Our top pick, the Prime Rib Steakburger, features thin slices of prime rib over two smash burger patties, adorned with grilled onions, Swiss cheese, and sauteed portobello mushrooms, and garnished with garlic aioli. Prime rib is a decadent cut of steak to begin with, with a rich flavor and moist, ultra-tender chew. The meat is a major upgrade to a French dip sandwich, which, like the prime rib steakburger, features sweet and savory caramelized onions. Pairing thinly sliced prime rib with two equally thin, crispy smash burgers is a thing of beauty. The meaty, umami-rich mushrooms, sweet and savory grilled onions, and rich, creamy Swiss cheese bring a sophisticated complexity worthy of a steakhouse burger. The aromatic garlic aioli brings yet another layer of aromatic flavor. And despite all the fixins and extra meat, this burger wasn't too heavy. It was as satisfying as it was flavorful, with each ingredient shining in equal measure, dazzling our palate.
Customer reviews for Freddy's Prime Rib steakburger
Customer reviews for Freddy's Prime Rib steakburger were as glowing as our own. One customer on Facebook called it "the best I've ever tasted." Another Facebook review raved about how tender the prime rib was and the perfect flavor pairing of mushrooms and grilled onions. A third customer on Facebook described the prime rib steakburger as "rich, [savory], and super satisfying." Meanwhile, a YouTube review praised the "super savory taste from the garlic aioli" and noted that the prime rib is "almost like a second patty. It's adding a different texture, a little bit different beef flavor." This idea of a second smash patty ties into how we thought the prime rib burger bridged the gap between decadent and delicate. While one Redditor said the prime rib burger was "tasty, but so salty," another responded that "they cook them fresh on a grill, so you could probably request" less salt on your burger.
If you're looking for delicious sides to pair with your steakburgers, Freddy's has a pretty unique lineup of spuds, including shoestring fries, housemade potato chips, and tater tots, our favorite style of French fry. No Freddy's meal is complete without its famous frozen custard known as "concrete," a sweet treat that will rival all the famous fast food chain frozen desserts, from Wendy's Frosties to Dairy Queen's Blizzards. You can even dip your fries or potato chips in them for the ultimate sweet and savory experience.