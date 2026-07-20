Freddy's Best Burger On The Menu Is Loaded With Steakhouse-Style Toppings

Freddy's Frozen Custard and Steakburgers is one of the newer additions to a long list of beloved burger chains. And if you're lucky enough to have one near you, we recommend giving it a try. We tasted eight of Freddy's steakburgers, ranking them according to overall flavor, balance of ingredients, and complexity. All of these perfectly executed smash burgers were delicious, but the best burger on the menu was loaded with steakhouse-style toppings.

Our top pick, the Prime Rib Steakburger, features thin slices of prime rib over two smash burger patties, adorned with grilled onions, Swiss cheese, and sauteed portobello mushrooms, and garnished with garlic aioli. Prime rib is a decadent cut of steak to begin with, with a rich flavor and moist, ultra-tender chew. The meat is a major upgrade to a French dip sandwich, which, like the prime rib steakburger, features sweet and savory caramelized onions. Pairing thinly sliced prime rib with two equally thin, crispy smash burgers is a thing of beauty. The meaty, umami-rich mushrooms, sweet and savory grilled onions, and rich, creamy Swiss cheese bring a sophisticated complexity worthy of a steakhouse burger. The aromatic garlic aioli brings yet another layer of aromatic flavor. And despite all the fixins and extra meat, this burger wasn't too heavy. It was as satisfying as it was flavorful, with each ingredient shining in equal measure, dazzling our palate.