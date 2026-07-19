Say Goodbye To The Iced Capp — This Tim Hortons Cold Drink Takes The Crown For Best

Just 15 years ago, Tim Hortons didn't even sell iced lattes at its stores, despite opening its first storefront in 1964. In 2012, when iced lattes finally came to Tim Hortons, the coffee empire introduced them to the world with flavors such as hazelnut, mint chocolate, caramel, and the now-famous vanilla, among 12 other facts you should know about Tim Hortons. Today, the vanilla iced latte goes for about $3.99 to $4.89, depending on size and location. The latte is made with Arabica coffee beans and contains 2% milk, as opposed to a heavier creamer.

We're not the only fans of Tim Hortons' Vanilla Iced Latte, such as this Redditor who said, "That drink is crack. I need to learn how to make them at home." Another Reddit user said that the chain's iced vanilla lattes are superior to those found at other coffee shops. "Oftentimes I will have the same drink from smaller cafes or even larger cafes, but nothing has come close to this one. It's just so good and not too overly sweet."

Another fan pointed out one of the differences between Tim Hortons and Starbucks that they discovered when ordering the iced latte. "I tried [McDonald's] and Starbucks iced latte, they are all too thin. I remember Timmy's one was a bit on [the] thicker side." While someone on that same Reddit thread argued that the iced vanilla lattes are "literally just espresso and 2% milk and the flavour syrup of your choice," there's no denying the drink's popularity.