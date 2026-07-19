Say Goodbye To The Iced Capp — This Tim Hortons Cold Drink Takes The Crown For Best
Tim Hortons may be a Canadian staple for coffee and breakfast items, but Americans are fairly fond of it as well, at least in the 15 states where they can find it. While the menu is chock-full of fun cold brew flavors and unique latte combinations, the coffee giant is also well known for its simpler choices. On our recent deep dive into nine Tim Hortons cold drinks, ranked from worst to best, we decided that the classic Iced Vanilla Latte truly tops the charts — one spot above the chain's Original Iced Capp.
Before even taking a sip, our taste tester could tell this latte was going to be a star thanks to its frothy nature and the pleasant scent of vanilla wafting up from the lid. While added flavors can sometimes get lost behind the milk and/or creamer when it comes to lattes, that wasn't the case for Tim Hortons' vanilla iced version. We found the taste was floral and pleasant, strong enough to break through the milk and coffee flavors but not overwhelmingly so. It was the kind of delicious, refreshing latte that would have us going back to that drive-thru line day after day in any kind of weather.
Tim Hortons' Vanilla Iced Latte is a superstar
Just 15 years ago, Tim Hortons didn't even sell iced lattes at its stores, despite opening its first storefront in 1964. In 2012, when iced lattes finally came to Tim Hortons, the coffee empire introduced them to the world with flavors such as hazelnut, mint chocolate, caramel, and the now-famous vanilla, among 12 other facts you should know about Tim Hortons. Today, the vanilla iced latte goes for about $3.99 to $4.89, depending on size and location. The latte is made with Arabica coffee beans and contains 2% milk, as opposed to a heavier creamer.
We're not the only fans of Tim Hortons' Vanilla Iced Latte, such as this Redditor who said, "That drink is crack. I need to learn how to make them at home." Another Reddit user said that the chain's iced vanilla lattes are superior to those found at other coffee shops. "Oftentimes I will have the same drink from smaller cafes or even larger cafes, but nothing has come close to this one. It's just so good and not too overly sweet."
Another fan pointed out one of the differences between Tim Hortons and Starbucks that they discovered when ordering the iced latte. "I tried [McDonald's] and Starbucks iced latte, they are all too thin. I remember Timmy's one was a bit on [the] thicker side." While someone on that same Reddit thread argued that the iced vanilla lattes are "literally just espresso and 2% milk and the flavour syrup of your choice," there's no denying the drink's popularity.