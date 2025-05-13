12 Differences Between Tim Hortons And Starbucks, Explained

When it comes to coffee chains, both Tim Hortons and Starbucks are iconic in their own way. But there are plenty of differences that set them — and their customer base — apart. Both are among the top coffee chains in the U.S., but the whole experience and feel are different. When you think of one, your mind goes to Canada, Timbits, and Double Doubles, while the other conjures up images of Seattle, green aprons, and highly customizable drinks like Frappuccinos.

If you've been to one and not the other, chances are that you'll be making lots of comparisons the first time you visit. There are differences in everything from their origins and where you can find them, as well as their menus, customizability, and prices. One tries to churn out customers as quickly as possible, while the other seems to take its time a little more, which can often influence the consistency of the coffee drinks you experience. If you're curious what makes Tim Hortons and Starbucks different, we've created a comparison guide for you to better understand what to expect from each one.