5 Things Your Tomato Plants Need In July To Keep Producing All Summer

July brings us peak heat, and when daytime temps are over 85 to 90 degrees Fahrenheit (and nights don't dip below 70), our tomato plants need our help the most. It's during these scorching summer days when issues like cracks in your fruit, yellowing leaves, and common diseases can thrive. So, we have to take a little extra care of our favorite homegrown fruit during those blazing days — and honestly, that's fine. They give us so much back, between yummy sauces, burger toppings, and salad sweeteners. Since we're paying 40% more for them this year, we can't afford to waste them!

But by knowing and showing just a bit more TLC in the garden, there's no reason you can't successfully oversee your tomatoes through the summer heat. Depending on the type of plant, you can even keep them harvesting until frost. It doesn't even take that much time to truly ensure your plants are protected, root to tip, and have the best environment for producing flavorful fruit. Try to adhere to at least a few of these simple summer adaptations to keep your tomatoes at their best this July. If you do, you and your plants should make it to fall just fine.