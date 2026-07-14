Shake Shack's West Coast Menu Left Me California Dreamin'

The culinary team at Shake Shack often infuses flavors from around the world into its fare. It borrowed spices from Korea and pimento cheese from the American South, and the end products yielded very, VERY tasty results. Now, it's taking customers on a trip to the West Coast. Before you start having visions of salmon everything or vegetarian pizzas — some of the foods the West Coast does best — Shake Shack's focus here is still sandwiches and fries, just with a Californian spin.

This new West Coast menu is headlined by a burger with its own secret sauce, caramelized onions, and honey mustard pickles. The menu also includes a chicken sandwich topped with another Cali-staple — a slice of avocado — and finished off with a sour cream and onion sauce. But wait, there's more: fries topped with American cheese, caramelized onions, and Shake Shack's Secret Sauce, as well as the return of Spicy Fries. And if that wasn't enough, the massive Big Shack burger is back for an encore as well.

So, is Shake Shack's interpretation of the West Coast inspired bites worthy of toast or a roast? I pulled up a chair to Shake Shack's table to try its new offerings. Now all can be revealed in this totally saucy and oniony chew and review.

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