Shake Shack K-Shack Fried Chicken Bites And Spicy Caramel Shake Review: These New Items (K) Pop

Korean culture is forever having a moment in America. 2025's sauciest contributions came in the form of Netflix's hit movie "KPop Demon Hunters," which also gave us the soundtrack of the year. The calendar has just barely switched over to 2026, and Shake Shack is hoping to sauce things up in this new year by rolling out its third Korean-Inspired menu. In this latest iteration, there are returning favorites, like the K-Shack Fried Chicken Sandwich (this time with red kimchi slaw instead of white), K-Shack BBQ Burger, and K-Shack Spicy BBQ Fries, and two new items for the taking — K-Shack Fried Chicken Bites and a K-Shack Spicy Caramel Shake.

The fine folks at Shake Shack invited Tasting Table to its own table, within its Innovation Kitchen, to try these old and new vittles that are here to perhaps add a bit of warmth for the remaining winter months. So, after taking plenty of nibbles, do these new saucy chicken bites have a lot of Seoul, or do they totally bite? And after a sensational amount of sips, does this Caramel Shake hit the sweet spot with a nice twist, or is it just too hot to handle? K-pop yourself a seat, and sit back as we reveal all in this dual chew & review and sip & say.

Some recommendations are based on firsthand impressions of promotional materials and products provided by the manufacturer.