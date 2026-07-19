Why Sauvignon Blanc Fans Swear By Mixing In This Spicy Ingredient

Dropping peppers into a bottle of Sauvignon Blanc sounds like the prelude to a ruined bottle of wine that was perfectly fine. But do a round on social media, and you'll find no shortage of people insisting the opposite: That a few slices of jalapeño turn a crisp white into something closer to a spicy margarita, and that once you try it, plain wine starts to feel a little boring by comparison.

People have been adding jalpeños to Sauvignon Blanc on TikTok for long enough that it can hardly be called a fad at this point. The reason it works comes down to a nifty class of compounds called pyrazines, which are found in both jalapeños and Sauvignon Blanc grapes. When you taste either and recognize grassy, herbaceous notes on your palate, that's the pyrazines at work.

When you combine the two, the jalapeño's pyrazines, which are found in a much higher concentration than the grape's, intensify those same grassy, herbaceous notes in the wine. The improvements are especially notable when you use this trick for citrusy, high-acid styles that are already "pyrazine-forward." Flavor aside, if you prefer a glass of wine that's nice and crisp, chill the pepper slices before adding them in. They'll help you cool down the glass without watering it down with ice cubes.