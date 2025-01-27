The Wine You Drink With Your Chili Should Depend On One Unbreakable Flavor Rule

Wine and chili go together like sugar and spice when you choose the right bottle. Always consider your chili's spice level. But aside from prioritizing sweeter products, are there any other qualities to look for when pairing the two? In short, absolutely. There's no denying the intensity of many chili dishes; a higher alcohol content can help the wine stand its ground amongst the bold flavors. The average strength is around 12%, but it can climb as high as 23%. You can also seek sweetness by searching for fruit-forward profiles, and don't necessarily stick to a red wine — a bottle of white, sparkling, or rosé wine could be a perfect choice.

One should also make textural considerations with the pairing. Lower tannins are less likely to clash (high tannic profiles are notoriously harsh alongside tomato-based dishes), while a medium-body is the optimal middle-of-the-road choice. However, it does also depend on the chili recipe. Some of the best chili recipes you'll ever try take polar opposite approaches, and even meat choice can prompt variation in wine pairings. Plus, there are different types of chile peppers to weigh up. If in doubt, head to a specialist wine shop where you can ask staff for advice on finding the perfect bottle.