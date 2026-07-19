The 1924 3-Ingredient Toast Recipe That Will Sate Any Sweet Tooth

The intricacy and presentation of recipes in popular media has changed a lot in the past century. These days, you'd be hard-pressed to find a three-ingredient breakfast preparation that didn't make use of at least one eye-catching ingredient — and certainly not one without a photo. But just because times have changed doesn't mean there isn't merit in those simple old recipes. Looking back to 1924, there is one such recipe in the earliest issues of Better Homes and Gardens.

The three ingredients used in this recipe are bread, cream cheese, and white sugar, but the recipe is not quite so simple as just topping cream cheese toast with a sprinkle of sweetener — there's a bit more technique to it than that. The instructions dictate that the 12 slices of bread be topped with half a pound of sliced cream cheese and then thickly covered with a two-thirds cup of sugar before being toasted in the oven. As it heats, the bread toasts, the cream cheese melts, and the sugar turns to a sweet, syrupy liquid that coats it all and provides plenty of sweetness.

Despite its simplicity, this recipe is not your typical morning toast. You can think of it as something like a deeply pared-down classic cheesecake recipe, with the warming cream cheese changing texture and the melting sugar providing the last flourish to deliver the sweet, tangy, and slightly savory flavor of that favorite dessert. Of course, there's no reason that you need to stop at just these three ingredients. With a bit of creativity, this recipe can be the base for all sorts of interesting new breakfasts.